Investment company ‘SimInvest’ appoints BTS’ V as its brand ambassador

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung has been named the brand ambassador of the Indonesian investment company ‘SimInvest’. The K-pop star will be leading the financial service company’s latest campaign, which aims to provide investment solutions to Gen Z as well as millennials.

What has also piqued our interest is a possible in-person rendezvous with BTS’ V. SimInvest shared that they’re planning to hold a solo fan meeting of Kim Taehyung in South Korea this year, which would be the first for any BTS member in a while.

SimInvest names BTS’ V as its brand ambassador

The announcement was made via social media along with the release of a new minute-long commercial featuring the K-pop icon. Ferita Lie, President Commissioner of Sinar Mas, the conglomerate which owns SimInvest, also praised BTS’ V.

According to Allkpop, Lie mentioned that the artist’s “passion, talent, creativity, & energetic personality” make him a perfect fit for the brand. She added that V’s “own activities, Instagram records, career path as well as hard work” are nothing short of amazing.

Welcoming our new Brand Ambassador V for SimInvest! Seneng banget hari SimInvest bisa ngenalin bestie baru kita yang semoga bisa bikin kalian semua makin semangat lagi buat investasi reksa dana dan saham!#MyInvestmentMyChoice#SimInvestNewBrandAmbassador#SimInvestxV pic.twitter.com/BkkSc7n29j — SIMINVEST (@siminvest_id) March 1, 2023



The BTS ARMY has been beaming with excitement about the fan meet in South Korea in June 2023. The potential fan meeting will be an exceptional moment considering the Butter hitmakers stopped holding these meets years ago.



Meanwhile, other BTS members have also been clinching many lucrative brand deals of late. Recently, Louis Vuitton appointed J-Hope as its new house ambassador. Jimin will represent the French luxury house Dior as its global brand ambassador. Furthermore, BTS’ rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga is the new face of Valentino.

(Hero and feature image credit: siminvest_id/Twitter)