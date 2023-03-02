facebook
Home > What's On > News > Investment company ‘SimInvest’ appoints BTS’ V as its brand ambassador
Investment company ‘SimInvest’ appoints BTS’ V as its brand ambassador
What's On
02 Mar 2023 01:34 PM

Investment company ‘SimInvest’ appoints BTS’ V as its brand ambassador

Kriti Nayyar

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung has been named the brand ambassador of the Indonesian investment company ‘SimInvest’. The K-pop star will be leading the financial service company’s latest campaign, which aims to provide investment solutions to Gen Z as well as millennials.

What has also piqued our interest is a possible in-person rendezvous with BTS’ V. SimInvest shared that they’re planning to hold a solo fan meeting of Kim Taehyung in South Korea this year, which would be the first for any BTS member in a while.

SimInvest names BTS’ V as its brand ambassador

The announcement was made via social media along with the release of a new minute-long commercial featuring the K-pop icon. Ferita Lie, President Commissioner of Sinar Mas, the conglomerate which owns SimInvest, also praised BTS’ V.

According to Allkpop, Lie mentioned that the artist’s “passion, talent, creativity, & energetic personality” make him a perfect fit for the brand. She added that V’s “own activities, Instagram records, career path as well as hard work” are nothing short of amazing.


The BTS ARMY has been beaming with excitement about the fan meet in South Korea in June 2023. The potential fan meeting will be an exceptional moment considering the Butter hitmakers stopped holding these meets years ago.

Meanwhile, other BTS members have also been clinching many lucrative brand deals of late. Recently, Louis Vuitton appointed J-Hope as its new house ambassador. Jimin will represent the French luxury house Dior as its global brand ambassador. Furthermore, BTS’ rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga is the new face of Valentino.

(Hero and feature image credit: siminvest_id/Twitter)

bts K-pop idols BTS V
Investment company ‘SimInvest’ appoints BTS’ V as its brand ambassador

Kriti Nayyar

Kriti is a stay-at-home dog mama, whose knack for telling interesting stories keeps her erstwhile monotonous life sane. A literature & journalism degree holder, you'll find her binging on Agatha Christie novels while critiquing the everyday state of affairs. On Kriti's seldom social outings, she's seen devouring coffee sangria with appetizing bread on the side.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.