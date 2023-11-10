IVE’s Baddie scores a ‘Perfect All Kill’ ahead of K-pop collab

Only a month into its debut in K-pop music charts, girl band IVE’s catchy new tune ‘Baddie’ has garnered overwhelming success. As of this week, it has achieved the ‘Perfect All Kill’ – a South Korean achievement secured when a song takes the top spot in all real-time, daily, and weekly components of music chart ranking aggregator iChart.

Since their debut in December of 2021, IVE has become the first group in history to achieve the illustrious and much hyped ‘Perfect All Kill’ with three separate songs in the same year: Kitsch (released 27 March 2023), I AM (released 10 April 2023), and most recently, the unapologetically sassy bop that is ‘Baddie’, which debuted last month (13 October) to tremendous fan acclaim.

IVE’s ‘Baddie’ has achieved a ‘Perfect All Kill’. They are the first band ever to claim this status with three songs in the same year.

Beloved by fans for their upbeat, mellow, and energetically abundant sound, IVE currently tops iChart’s weekly and real-time charts. The vibrant group also leads other charts including Melon’s ‘Daily’ and ‘Top100’, Genie’s daily and real time ‘Top100’, YouTube’s ‘Top Songs’, FLO’s ‘24Hours’, VIBE’s ‘Today Top100’, and Bugs ‘Song Chart Daily’ and ‘Song Chart Realtime’.

However, there’s more than mere chart-topping success fuelling the collective hype surrounding the group. IVE’s ‘Perfect All Kill’ status follows the recent announcement of a collaborative song in the works.

What’s next for IVE after the success of ‘Baddie’?

This week, fans of K-pop girl groups IVE, aespa, and (G)I-DLE were thrilled to learn of a special single, produced in collaboration between the three bands. The single, titled ‘Nobody’, is hinted to be a greatly involved piece featuring domestic and international songwriters. Following the surprise announcement, fans also learned which members of the bands to expect on the project: Wonyoung from IVE, Karina from aespa, and Soyeon from (G)I-DLE.

‘Nobody’ debuts 16 November 2023, and will feature one member each from top K-pop girl bands (G)I-DLE, aespa, and IVE. (Image: @M_USB/YouTube)

What other bands have achieved the ‘Perfect All Kill’ in 2023?

Only six songs have achieved the elusive ‘Perfect All Kill’ this year, with IVE claiming three of them. The other three have been accomplished by three other bands; (G)I-DLE, who achieved the status with ‘Queencard’ in June, NewJeans, who went on to receive their second ‘Perfect All Kill’ with Super Shy in July, and AKMU, whose song ‘Love Lee’ attained the status in September.

More about IVE

IVE debuted in 2021 and has been scaling the charts ever since then. (Image: IVE/ Instagram)

IVE made their debut on 1 December 2021 with six members: Leader, main dancer, and vocalist An Yujin, lead rapper and main dancer Gaeul, main rapper and vocalist Rei, vocalist and dancer Jang Wonyoung, main vocalist Liz, and vocalist and dancer Leeseo. Since then, the K-pop powerhouse has gone on to dominate charts, nabbing Best New Artist, Best Female Group, and Song of the Year for their song ‘Love Dive’ at the 2022 Melon Music Awards. The band would then go on to take home the 2022 MAMA Awards for Best New Female Artist and Favourite New Artist, also winning Best Song at the 2023 Seoul Music Awards among other accolades, awards, and nominations.

‘Nobody’ is slated to debut on 16 November 2023, and will be available on popular music streaming sites worldwide. In the lead up to the event, teasers and music videos will be unveiled on the official M:USB YouTube channel.

(Main and featured images: Starship Entertainment)

This story first appeared here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What’s a ‘Perfect All Kill’ in K-pop?

A ‘Perfect All Kill’ — also referred to as PAK by K-pop fans — is achieved when a song clinches the top spot in all real-time, daily, and weekly components of music chart ranking aggregator iChart.

– How many PAKs does BTS have?

BTS has four PAKs for ‘Fake Love’ (2018), ‘Boy With Luv’ (2019), ‘Dynamite’ (2020) and ‘Butter’ (2021).

– Does BLACKPINK have PAKs?

BLACKPINK has three PAKs for ‘Whistle’ (their debut song) in 2016, ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’ in 2018, and ‘How You Like That’ in 2020. They are the only K-pop band to nab a Perfect All-Kill with their debut.

– Who is the youngest member of IVE?

Leeseo is the youngest member of the band. She was born in February 2007, which makes her 16 years old now. She was only 14 when IVE debuted in 2021.