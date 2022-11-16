facebook
Music world pays tribute to Hong Kong DJ and producer Janette Slack
On November 13, Hong Kongers lost a pioneering music producer and DJ, Janette Slack. Her death sent shockwaves across the music industry. Since the heartbreaking news, tributes have been pouring in for the acclaimed international DJ who passed away at 42.

Janette, known for her high-intensity mixes and exhilarating stage performance, had a blossoming career. The pioneering artist played at some of the world’s most legendary venues, including London’s Torture Garden, cementing her position as an international face. 

Janette Slack crushed many stereotypes in a male-dominated industry

Janette had many more feathers on her cap. She scripted history by becoming the first woman to win London’s Denon DJousts competition. She led the way for Asian and female DJs in a male-dominated competitive industry. 

Slack owned the stage as early as the 90s. Then she left for London, slowly emerging as a famous face in London’s club scene. She also became a regular at Europe’s largest fetish club, further catapulting her to international fame. 

Janette slack

Slack quickly rose to international fame

In 2014, Slack returned to Hong Kong and became a mainstay in the city’s growing music scene. The boss lady also operated her electronic music label, Slack Trax.

Often seen performing in latex outfits and dramatic hair extensions, Slack fiercely spoke against racism and sexism in the industry. Her music defied categories with tracks from different forms of electronica, house, g-funk and rock riffs.

The world pays tributes

The exact circumstances surrounding her death are unknown. The statements announcing the death of Janette Slack didn’t confirm the cause of her demise. 

In a Facebook post announcing her death, her brother Trevor Slack wrote “she was more than just a sister, a daughter and a friend. She was the light and soul of the room.” The family has requested for privacy to cope with the loss.

RIP Janette, we will miss you! 

(Hero and feature image credits: Facebook)

 

Tania and yoga are in an eternal relationship. You can see her breaking into yoga asanas in the snow-capped Alps and the Mediterranean Sea coastline. Her friends swear by her food and travel recommendations.

