Former Girls’ Generation member Jessica Jung to perform first solo concert in Macau

Jessica Jung, the former member of K-pop group Girls’ Generation, will be performing in Macau for her first solo concert on 25 November.

Jung, who is Korean-American, made the announcement on her Instagram account.

The performance is part of her Diamonds Dream concert tour, which will kick off in Macau. Among other songs, Jessica Jung is expected to perform tracks from her debut solo album, With Love, J (2016).

More about Diamonds Dream concert tour by Jessica Jung

Venue and ticket prices

Jessica Jung’s concert in Macau will be held at Studio City Event Centre.

Tickets for the show is available on weidian. Excluding booking fees, the ticket prices range from MOP 688 to MOP 1,888.

The top tier of ticketing is category one, whose holders will have a chance to win fan benefits, such as signed posters and autographed Polaroids, via a lucky draw. They will also have an opportunity to be part of the soundcheck rehearsal before the show for 20 minutes.

Why is Jessica Jung famous?

Jung made her debut as a member of Girls’ Generation in 2007. Her debut came after seven years of training with SM Entertainment since they scouted her at the age of 11.

Scheduling conflicts led to her departure from Girls’ Generation in 2014. Two years later, she embarked on a solo career under her new agency Coridel Entertainment. Her debut single, “Fly,” amassed more than two million views within 24 hours of its release.

Jung is also an actor and played the role of Elle Woods in the Korean adaptation of the musical Legally Blonde in 2010. She also participated in the Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves in 2022, winning second place.

Jung has her own fashion label, Blanc & Eclare, which she founded in 2014. She made her debut as an author with the young-adult novel Shine in 2020.

Her younger sister, Krystal Jung, is also an accomplished K-pop idol and K-drama actor.

