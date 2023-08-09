Jimin of BTS stars in Tiffany & Co. new lock campaign

Jimin joins other Tiffany & Co. ambassadors like Blackpink’s Rosé, Nancy Arjram, and Florence Pugh in the brand’s new lock campaign.

On the first of August, Tiffany & Co. dropped a new campaign to introduce the expansion of the Tiffany Lock collection, showcasing an array of new pendants, rings, earrings, and bracelets in various colourways and styles. To help spotlight the expansion, the American luxury jewelry enlisted its ambassadors for the campaign; ROSÉ of BLACKPINK, Jimin of BTS, singer Nancy Ajram, and actress Florence Pugh donned the newest Lock designs for the stills.

“We are excited to showcase the new expressions of the Tiffany Lock motif,” says Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Product and Communication, Tiffany & Co. “Our House Ambassadors showcase the new designs in a campaign that is anchored in the idea of love, which has been central to our brand DNA since our founding in 1837.”

Drawing inspiration from a centuries-old Tiffany Archives padlock, the new designs beautifully honour the Lock motif’s timeless significance as a symbol of love and unbreakable bonds while paying homage to the jeweler’s illustrious heritage. The pieces boast sleek silhouettes and feature Tiffany’s legendary diamonds, offering customers a choice of 18k white, yellow, and rose gold, with options for full pavé diamonds, half pavé diamonds, or an all-metal style. Moreover, the collection includes a brand-new Lock bracelet crafted in 18k white gold, elegantly combining half pavé diamonds and half baguette diamonds.

With Jimin and other esteemed ambassadors at the forefront, Tiffany & Co.’s new Lock campaign exemplifies the brand’s unwavering commitment to capturing the essence of love and beauty through exceptional jewelry designs.

