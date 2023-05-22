Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi is returning to Hong Kong for a 3-day concert

Joe Hisaishi’s concert is taking place in Hong Kong this June! The Japanese icon will perform with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra from June 22 to 24. Hong Kong soprano Louise Kwong will also join him on stage at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre. This marks his long-awaited return to the city following a cancelled concert in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Concert tickets are available through ticket ballot using a real-name ticketing system. Successful registrants can purchase tickets through the Urbtix website or mobile app.

Joe Hisaishi’s concert in Hong Kong: What you need to know

The first concert day, “Symphony No.2” will take place on June 22, followed by “Woman” on June 23. The last concert day will be a complete “Princess Mononoke Symphonic Suite” version. Each concert runs for about 1 hour and 45 minutes with an intermission in between.

Tickets cost HKD 1980, HKD 1480, and HKD 680 respectively. Applicants can register starting May 22 at 10 am until May 23 at 8 pm. Ballot results will be available on May 29 at 10 am. All registrations have an equal chance of getting a ticket.

About 80 per cent of the tickets are available for public purchase. Successful applicants can only purchase two tickets from June 1 from 10 am to 6 pm. To prevent unofficial reselling, ticket holders must use their full English name, which will be printed on the ticket. On the concert day, ticket holders must present a valid photo ID for verification upon admission.

A legendary icon in the music scene

Joe Hisashi wears many hats. He’s a composer, musical director, conductor, and pianist. Throughout his almost five-decade-long career, he made over 100 film scores and 40 solo albums. Since 1984, he worked closely with Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki and wrote music scores for all but one of Miyazaki’s films.

Other than Miyazaki, he also worked with filmmaker and actor Takeshi Kitano for several of the latter’s films. Hisaishi is best known for his work on Studio Ghibli films like Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind and The Tale of Princess Kaguya. In 2009, he received the Medal of Honour with a purple ribbon from the Government of Japan for his work.

Are you excited for Joe Hisashi’s concert in Hong Kong?