Uniqlo celebrates the release of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 with a capsule collection

A Jujutsu Kaisen x Uniqlo collaboration is happening! In order to celebrate Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Uniqlo is releasing a unique capsule collection and we honestly couldn’t be more excited. After all, the fusion of fashion and anime makes for a truly exciting concept. It also doesn’t hurt that anime t-shirts, shirts and accessories like sneakers and bags make for the ultimate boy-next-door look.

As it happens, this isn’t the first time the Japanese brand has collaborated with the anime series. During the release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Uniqlo teamed up with the anime for a limited-edition capsule collection.

So, in case you’re excited about their brand new collection, here is all you need to know about the Jujutsu Kaisen x Uniqlo capsule collection.

What is the Uniqlo x Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration all about?

Celebrating the second season of the series, the Uniqlo x Jujutsu Kaisen collection will incorporate elements from the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death storyline which focuses on the backgrounds of characters Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. It will also include elements from the Shibuya Incident arc, which directly follows the events of the first season.

The collection comprises five distinct shirts showcasing characters from the series. Although the shirts are categorised in men’s sizes, they are suitable for all genders. Additionally, Uniqlo is also offering a virtual Shibuya experience, featuring models wearing the latest shirts. With the virtual tour, individuals can navigate through various iconic locations within Shibuya that are also showcased in Jujutsu Kaisen.

What is ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 all about?

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 functions as a prequel that delves into the backstory of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. It follows their experiences as second-year students who are assigned the task of safeguarding Riko Amanai, also known as the Star Plasma Vessel, on her journey to Master Tengen. Throughout this mission, they encounter assassination attempts and various threats, setting them on a journey that ultimately defines their fates.

When is the Jujutsu Kaisen x Uniqlo capsule collection releasing?

The five t-shirts, available in sizes ranging from XS to 4XL, will be launched in Japan on August 25. They will be sold for USD 10. International fans need not worry as there are plans for the Jujutsu Kaisen x Uniqlo collection to be released in other regions in the upcoming months.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Jujutsu Kaisen and Uniqlo)

This story first appeared here.