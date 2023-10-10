Jungkook to perform at MTV Europe Music Awards 2023

Jungkook will be performing at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) 2023, where he is expected to deliver some of the tracks from his upcoming album GOLDEN.

MTV confirmed the participation of the BTS member on 7 October as part of the performer’s line-up. He is, thus, the third K-pop artist and second K-pop soloist to perform at MTV EMAs after PSY in 2012 and NCT 127 in 2019.

Jungkook has also received multiple nominations for the awards, alongside other world famous artists. This is the first time that he has been nominated for an MTV award as a solo artist.

Jungkook nominated for three awards at 2023 MTV EMAs

Jungkook has been nominated in three categories at the 2023 MTV EMAs. He is competing with Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Taylor Swift, and Rema and Selena Gomez in the Best Song category for his single “Seven” featuring Latto.

He is also nominated in Best K-pop and Biggest Fans categories, the latter of which also has all-girl group Blackpink in the running.

In the Best K-pop category, Jungkook is the only individual act competing against five nominated groups: Fifty Fifty, NewJeans, Seventeen, Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together.

Debut album performance expected

Jungkook is set to release his debut full-length solo album GOLDEN on 3 November. It is the first solo album of his career. Since the album hits a couple of days before the 2023 MTV EMAs, fans hope to see the BTS idol perform a series of tracks from GOLDEN.

Jungkook has previously released solo, collaboration singles and special tracks such as “Euphoria,” “Left and Right,” Dreamers,” and “Stay Alive,” among others.

His debut solo album will have 11 tracks, including “Seven” and “3D,” the latter of which features Jack Harlow.

Other nominees at 2023 MTV EMAs

The nominations for the 2023 MTV EMAs were announced on 4 October. There are 26 first-time nominees, including Central Cee, FLO, Ice Spice and PinkPantheress, and an entirely new category called Best Afrobeats.

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with seven nods, including in Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video categories.

Olivia Rodrigo and SZA are behind Swift with six nods each. Doja Cat, Måneskin, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj follow with four nominations each.

The awards show will be held on 5 November at Paris Nord Villepinte. The 2023 MTV EMAs, therefore, marks a return to the City of Light for the first time since 1995.

(Hero and Featured images: Courtesy of BTS_official/@bts_bighit/Twitter)