Jungkook wins big at the VMAs, bags ‘Song of the Summer’ award for ‘Seven’

K-pop stars are sweeping major accolades at the MTV Video Music Awards. BTS’ Jungkook has won the ‘Song of the Summer’ VMA for his infectious track Seven, featuring Latto. This also marks the artist’s first VMA win as a soloist and we can’t stop rooting for the Golden Maknae!

Other K-pop biggies like Stray Kids and TXT, who were in attendance at the Prudential Center in New Jersey for the VMAs, also took home the ‘Best K-pop’ and ‘Push Performance of the Year’ awards respectively. Industry’s leading girl group BLACKPINK also emerged victorious in the ‘Group of the Year’ category.

With his recent win, Jungkook is now the FIRST and ONLY K-pop soloist to win in a non-K-pop category at the VMA. The artist toppled big names like Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, FIFTY FIFTY, Gunna, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice to clinch the award.

Song of Summer Winner: Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” #VMAs — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2023

Jungkook’s debut solo single, SEVEN, has broken numerous records ever since its July 2023 release. Whether it’s debuting atop the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, bagging the top spot on the daily Global Spotify Chart with almost 16 million streams or creating history by reaching the third spot on the UK Singles Chart – Seven has surely cemented its spot as the Summer anthem we all needed. Jungkook’s solo era is here and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for us!

Stray Kids nabbed the ‘Best K-pop’ award for S-Class, the title track of their third full-length album ‘5 Star’. Taking to the stage, the members mentioned, “We’ve been making our music ever since the start of our career, but to receive this award just really means a lot to us.” They also thanked their fandom, STAYs, for their support. “We have so much to show you guys so please look forward to the future,” the band added.

Meanwhile, TXT received nominations for four categories out of which they were named the ‘PUSH Performance of the Year’ winner for their performance of Sugar Rush Ride.

Lastly, all BLINKS are in a celebratory mood as BLACKPINK won the ‘Group of the Year’ award. BLACKPINK made history as the first girl group of the century to achieve this honour.

And the #VMA for PUSH Performance of the Year goes to… @TXT_Members 🚀 CONGRATS on taking home your first moonperson!!! pic.twitter.com/0GT8U8btqI — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 12, 2023

(Hero and feature image credit: jungkook_bighitentertainment)