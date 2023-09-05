Kai Tak’s new mall, AIRSIDE opens in September: Everything you need to know

AIRSIDE, a new 700,000 square feet shopping mall in Kai Tak will have its soft opening on September 28. The mixed-use commercial landmark will be seamlessly integrated into the neighbourhood’s comprehensive transportation networks.

The entire 1.9 million square feet of space will comprise a 32-storey Grade A office building and an expansive shopping mall filled with dining, retail, and lifestyle brands. It will also be home to immersive entertainment, art, and cultural experiences all under one roof. AIRSIDE is already poised to become the newest cultural landmark in Kowloon.

Kai Tak’s new mall is the newest shopping and cultural destination

The mall will have over 10,000 square feet of dedicated art and cultural space including the new GATE33 Gallery. AIRSIDE has also commissioned a group of artists to merge their memories of Kai Tak with AIRSIDE’s vision for the area. The imaginative artworks across different media include a large-scale painting by emerging Hong Kong artist Wong Chun-hei, which captures the iconic Lion Rock scenery of AIRSIDE. Artist To Wun also designed an interactive art installation inspired by the lion head in a traditional dance.

Besides the art, AIRSIDE provides almost everything needed for daily life. The new mall will be home to the MCL AIRSIDE cinema which has seven cinema houses and accommodates up to 900 movie-goers. It also features a special mega-screen theatre called LUXE, complete with a built-in revolutionary RealD Ultimate Screen.

Famed lifestyle brand MUJI will also be occupying 12,000 square feet of space at the mall, as well as German luxury household appliance brand, Miele. Nespresso will be opening its first experiential boutique in Asia at the mall. For shopping, don’t miss boutique designer brand B’In Select, handmark crafts brand White Market, and handicrafts store Fingers Work & The Wax Can.

AIRSIDE will also be a pet-friendly shopping destination, with a dedicated pet shop that caters to the needs of your furry friends. These stores include HOLA il colpo Hair & Pets, a pet grooming service and Ruff & Fetch, an airport-themed pet retail store.

Savour a range of global delicacies

A shopping mall is not complete without dining options and AIRSIDE will have over 40 food and beverage outlets. Matcha heaven, Nana’s Green Tea will make its grand debut in Hong Kong. Adding to the allure is AIRSIDE Café, a new dining concept from Café Deco Group. It will cover more than 1,600 square feet of space with an interior inspired by transparent glass houses.

Guests can try many mouthwatering delicacies including Western steakhouse Chef’s Cuts, Korean barbecue Yuk Mi Jeong Dam, Japanese curry omelette rice specialist Kometaki, and roast duck speciality restaurant Ah Buk Duck.

Also don’t miss the Chinese cuisine at LUNA and Paraside Dynasty Signature. The mall will also have an extensive 10,000-square-foot food hall called Foodmuse. It will offer a range of international flavours from over 11 dining brands.

Dedication to its sustainable approach

AIRSIDE takes an urban lifestyle approach, tapping into the concept of “wholeness”. This means, the connection between people and nature. It can be seen through the intersection of art, eco-consciousness, and low-carbon lifestyle towards a sustainable society. AIRSIDE is the first building in Hong Kong to receive seven of the most recognised green and smart building certifications.

Designed by architectural and design firm Snøhetta, the mall draws inspiration from the seamless integration of man-made structures with the natural environment. Over one-third of the mall will be for green spaces. That is about 18,000 square feet of tranquil open areas for the public and tenants. These include a rooftop garden, an amphitheatre, and urban farms.

The rooftop garden will have a variety of tropical plants and native flora for visitors to enjoy. The farm, AIR Farm, will be home to over 50 varieties of seasonal crops. Other than organising regular urban farming workshops, AIRSIDE will also supply harvested produce to the dining outlets in the mall. The result? A true farm-to-table experience for diners. Meanwhile, the remaining produce will be given to the community and charitable organisations in need.

Staying true to its “wholeness” approach, AIRSIDE will also introduce initiatives. Some of these will be its low-carbon menus and recycling programs in partnership with its tenants and the public. The mall will have Hong Kong’s first-ever Automatic Refuse Collection System as well as a smart bicycle parking system, and 850 car parking spaces equipped with EV charging facilities.

Are you excited to visit AIRSIDE in Kai Tak?