Celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan welcome third child, another boy

Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan welcomed their third child, another boy.

The actress and her beau welcomed a baby boy on January 11, and the baby and Grace are both doing well. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, already have two boys – Rafael (three) and Yannick (two), from their marriage.

Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan shared adorable pregnancy pictures

In a New Year message on Instagram, they shared a series of pregnancy photos with the family. The couple wrote, “We hope this year will bring more resilience, strength and confidence. However, having a new family member might also bring chaos.”

Earlier, Chan posted a video on Instagram with Kevin caressing her baby bump. She captioned the video, “The most precious gift in the world. Life may be unpredictable, but it is undoubtedly full of beautiful blessings.” Cheng, last seen in TVB’s medical drama Kids’ Lives Matter (2021), posted the same video on his account.

Grace Chan prioritises family over everything

You may know Grace Chan as the winner of Miss Hong Kong 2013 and Miss Chinese International 2014, but the Hong Kong-born Canadian beauty is more than just a pretty face. She is a philanthropist and loves spending time with her family, who place first on her priority list. But then, on the rare moments she reserves for herself, she’s either going to church, working on her charity LoveXpress, reading a good book or baking at home.

Grace once opened up to Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong about parenting and kids. When asked, “When did you feel you ‘made it’?” She replied, “When I had my first son, then my second. Kids do that to you — they make you realise this is why we live life the way we do… to create a future for the next generation.”

Congrats to this gorgeous couple on their little bundle of joy!

