KidZania will debut in Hong Kong in 2024 with exclusive role-play experiences

KidZania will open its doors in 11SKIES, Hong Kong in mid-2024, the first in the region. KidZania currently boasts 27 locations worldwide and has welcomed more than 100 million visitors. The three-storey scaled city will allow children to explore jobs from 50 different role-play experiences.

The Hong Kong outpost will collaborate with 30 international and local brands to bring authentic occupation experiences to life! Among these are seven Hong Kong exclusive role-plays that are unique to the city.

KidZania will feature Hong Kong-only role-play experiences

HSBC will provide children with the opportunity to explore the basic operations at a bank. These include opening an account, making deposits, or withdrawing KidZos (the KidZania currency). In addition, HSBC will also establish the first wealth management centre in KidZania to help children gain a basic understanding of money so that they can make wise financial decisions.

Meanwhile, FTLife Exp Centre will be an edutainment spots arena co-created by FTLife Insurance and KidZania. Here, children can turn their sports dreams into reality by taking on the roles of professional basketball, football, or tennis players. FTLIfe will also incorporate practical team-building education elements into the games.

HKT will be the first 5G smart city technology workshop in the region where children can experience the work of a 5G smart city engineer. The Technology Hub will simulate the application of 5G technology and children can get a taste of design, augmented reality, robot programming, or how to build smart home systems.

In addition, Modern Dental Group will bring state-of-the-art dental technology scanners to KidZania. Children will be able to use the dental intraoral scanners and software.

Highlighting the city’s unique occupations

Furthermore, Sparkle by Karen Chan, will bring the first modern Chinese fashion studio exclusive to KidZania Hong Kong. Children will try on mini Qipaos and modern Chinese chic fashion. They’ll also have the chance to transform themselves into young supermodels on the fashion runway. Expect funky and avant-garde modern Chinese fashion pieces with Hong Kong-themed patterns filled with nostalgic childhood memories.

For the first time in KidZania, there will be a traditional Chinese Medicine Clinic, in collaboration with a traditional medicine brand, Wai Yuen Tong. Children will be able to engage in the practices of observing, listening, and feeling the pulse. They will also learn to prepare medicine, utilise traditional tools, and even do hands-on pulse diagnosis.

And finally, Kee Wah Bakery will be introducing the first Chinese Pastry Bakery at KidZania. This will be where children can learn the art of making iconic Hong Kong treats like pineapple bun and egg tarts.

Stay tune for more details on the opening at 11SKIES!