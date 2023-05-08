King Charles III coronation day memes that royally won the Internet

The coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort was one of the biggest events in recent history, witnessed by millions in the UK and around the world. But the momentous occasion also allowed meme creators to have a field day with coronation quips that provided a dash of fun to the otherwise highly traditional and religious event.

From jibes at the tensions within the British royal family to appreciation for Prince Louis of Wales for displaying a range of moods throughout the event, the memes were hilarious and, at times, even sardonic. But that is the nature of memes.

The coronation of King Charles III: A quick look

On 6 May 2023, King Charles III became the 40th British monarch to be crowned in Westminster Abbey. It was the first time in 70 years that the world witnessed the coronation of a British monarch, as King Charles III succeeded his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was crowned on 2 June 1953.

Camilla, Queen Consort was also crowned at the ceremony.

Over 2000 guests, including world leaders, sovereigns of other countries, celebrities, and community leaders, were seated in the pews of the historic Westminster Abbey to witness the event.

King Charles III and Camilla arrived for the coronation in a procession from Buckingham Palace with an honour guard of 1,000 members of the armed forces. Following the event, they left in the Gold State Coach with thousands of soldiers marching alongside.

Several members of the royal family, along with the newly crowned King and Queen Consort, appeared on Buckingham Palace’s balcony and waved to the hundreds of thousands of those assembled outside along the Mall.

While there was obvious cheer among the people who gathered despite the rain to witness the history occasion, the coronation day had enough of its own moments for the most perfect of the memes.

Coronation day memes fit for the monarch

Starting with the crown

The mood meme

Everyone in this pic is a mood meme ��� I am currently Lady Louise after seeing Camilla being crowned #Coronation pic.twitter.com/KTFYRKINxX — PatriXia (@prvatrixia) May 6, 2023

All about the hour of the day

When you’re becoming King at noon but you have to take something out of the oven at 11. pic.twitter.com/4kSAhCoSVY — Philip Cowley (@philipjcowley) May 6, 2023

Essential reading for a King

Feeling disappointed by the paucity of mean coronation memes on my feed today. This is the festering sewer of toxicity AKA Twitter, right? I’ve got this one so far. Please make a guy happy by sharing more. #Coronation #NotMyKing #notmykingorqueen pic.twitter.com/5aQB1aSBTa — Scott McLaren (@MrMcScooter2u) May 6, 2023

Hands of the crowned

The British Royal Coronation. First picture the Royal hands, second picture the Royal meme. – accurate? What do you think? pic.twitter.com/l56z2ipnGw — MARIA (@its_maria012) May 5, 2023

May memes live long

The one who stole the show

And you know the #Coronation day wouldnt be complete without Prince Louis dropping a new meme for us��� Never change little puds❤️���#Weloveyou pic.twitter.com/8ZtkKRVyr3 — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) May 6, 2023

And, yeah, that was possibly everyone’s feeling

One more for the hands

coronation weekend memes incoming pic.twitter.com/5KSiHOfcTg — IBD Memes (@ibdmemess) May 5, 2023

Can we really have them like this, please?

How I expect my PhD graduation to be pic.twitter.com/Zlfdcp1wHB — The PhD Place (@ThePhDPlace) May 6, 2023

All hail Prince Louis of the memes

We must bow down to the king of memes. Pick your prince Louis mood. ���������������#Coronation #bbcnews #Twitter pic.twitter.com/U4dJoMpu6A — _ONE OF THE SERVICEMEN ��� (@ybn_turner) May 6, 2023

