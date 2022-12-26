facebook
Bank of England unveils new specimen of UK currency notes featuring King Charles III
26 Dec 2022 12:01 PM

Romaa Daas

The Bank of England (BoE) has unveiled new specimen of UK currency banknotes featuring King Charles III. Britain’s new monarch will now showcase on the United Kingdom’s central bank notes. Except for the change in portrait, no other modifications will be made on the Great Britain Pound notes. King Charles III’s portrait will appear on the bills’ front and transparency security window. While the new bank notes will be circulated in public from mid-2024, fifty pence coins bearing the image of King Charles III are already being circulated via post offices across the country.

Almost 4.9 million new coins are being distributed to post offices so that it can be given in change to customers. GBP 80 billion worth bank notes featuring the late Queen Elizabeth are already in circulation.

New UK Currency Notes: Alterations and more

New UK Currency: King Charles banknotes

However, older bank notes featuring the late Queen will be accepted still. Keeping several environmental changes in mind, the Royal household has announced that BoE will only print King Charles banknotes to replace the old worn-out ones or to meet an increased demand if any.

Earlier, late Queen Elizabeth II used to appear on the Bank of England’s notes. It must be noted that the late Queen appeared consistently on the bank notes since 1960. However, it was only on BoE notes that she used to appear. Scottish and Northern Irish banks do not portray the monarch.

Before the new bank notes were unveiled, Governor Andrew Bailey had said: “I am very proud that the Bank is releasing the design of our new banknotes which will carry a portrait of King Charles III. This is a significant moment, as The King is only the second monarch to feature on our banknotes. People will be able to use these new notes as they start to enter circulation in 2024.”

The current series of banknotes (series G) features the following characters in the designs: GBP 5 – Winston Churchill, GBP 10 – Jane Austen, GBP 20 JMW Turner, GBP 50 – Alan Turing.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Bank Of England

Romaa Daas is a birdie whose eyes glistens when she hears about art, architecture, and décor. She’s passionate about reading novels especially one that is hardbound. When not working, she’s busy binge-watching K-dramas, and other movies and planning her next itinerary. Her latest fascination is trekking. Romaa is a journalism postgraduate from Jamia Millia Islamia University. She has worked with several media organisations in the past including Thomson Reuters and India Today.

   
Recommended For You

