Kwun Tong gets new seaside attractions with play areas and a pet park

It’s time to explore Kwun Tong because two new attractions just opened in the neighbourhood — Cha Kwo Ling Promenade and Tsui Ping Seaside. The promenade connects the Cha Kwo Ling and Kwun Tong Waterfronts, allowing seamless access between the two.

Visitors can enjoy five play areas including a park just for pets! The new facilities are part of the government’s plan to further the development of Kwun Tong. Keep reading for more details.

Kwun Tong gets a face lift with exciting new attractions

The Cha Kwo Ling Promenade spans 1.8 hectares boasting a pavilion, landscaped area, children’s playing facilities, and more. The waterfront also has a park exclusively for pets!

In addition, the roof of the Kwun Tong Pumping Station (KTSPS) got a facelift! It is now a landscaped deck and joins the adjacent waterfront to form the new promenade. The government also implemented enhanced works along the KTSPS. This includes an underground facility with a storage capacity of 16,000 cubic metres for sewage treatment. That’s roughly the size of six Olympic swimming pools!

Admire the amazing views from the seaside spaces

Meanwhile, the Tsui Ping Seaside has a cross-river walkway spanning almost two kilometres. It runs through Kwun Tong and Cha Kwo Ling, connecting parts of the Kwun Tong area. It also improves access to the Kowloon East waterfront. The new space has several facilities including swings, rock-climbing mounds, a rope tunnel bridge, and slides. Visitors can also bring their pets along for the walk and enjoy incredible seaside views.

The promenade is adjacent to Kwun Tong Bypass and Kwun Tong Ferry Pier. Visitors can reach the promenade in about 13 minutes from Kwun Tong Station. Alternatively, buses and minibuses also stop at the Kwun Tong Ferry Pier. From there, it’s a five-minute walk to the promenade and cross-river footbridge of Tsui Ping Seaside.

Later this year or around early 2024, the East Kowloon Cultural Centre is also expected to open around the area. It will be a new arts and cultural complex hosting dance performances, operas, music, and more.

All images credit: Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD)