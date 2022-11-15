Lamma Island gets a revamed pier extending to beautiful horizons

In some great news, the reconstruction of Pak Kok Pier on Lamma Island is now complete. The reconstructed pier extending into beautiful horizons now has two berths with Wi-Fi, a drinking fountain and charging facilities.

While exploring Hong Kong Island is as easy as hopping on a ferry, there is a perfect hop-skip getaway with an often-quieter, less-touristy feel. The Lamma Island, with a laidback vibe, feature rolling hills, strewn beaches, and charming settlements.

Lamma Island – guide for visitors

Hong Kong is a compact, skyscraper-packed city that juts up against green open spaces dotted with beaches and subtropical flora. Lamma Island is the perfect way to escape the frenzy of city life and discover more of Hong Kong’s hidden wonders. This island is home to only 8,000 people and is 13 square kilometres in size. The best way to get around the tiny island is on foot or by bike.

Best Places to Visit: Lamma Winds, Green Cottage, Tin Hau Temple, Lamma Fisherfolk’s Village, Lamma Island Fisherfolk’s, Yung Shue Wan Main Street Rainbow Seafood Restaurant and Lamma Island Bookworm Café.

Major attractions on Lamma Island

Yung Shue Wan is the island’s major attraction, with tourist shops, pubs and restaurants. The shops and eateries dotted on the water’s edge offer an unparalleled view of the South China Sea. Once you have explored Yung Shue Wan, head to Sok Kwu Wan to savour some award-winning seafood.

Hiking on the island

Hiking on Lamma Island will take you to secluded beaches and little seaside towns. Nature lovers must take the 4km trail from Picnic Bay (Sok Kwu Wan). Make pit stops at Tin Hau Temple and Lamma Winds along the way. If you are a little more adventurous, trek to Sham Wan in the southern part of the island. It is a breeding ground for endangered green turtles, and you would want to take advantage of the sight. Clueless about the routes? Trust the Hong Kong Tourism Board to organise hikes for you!

Where to eat?

The Bookworm Café

We have heard great things about this organic cafe offering vegan and vegetarian cuisine. They also offer specialities such as the tofu burger, falafel and vegan chocolate cake.

Address: 79 Yung Shue Wan Main St, Lamma Island

Phone: +852 2982 4838

Rainbow Restaurant

If you are a seafood lover, this restaurant will satisfy your soul. Try out their salt and pepper calamari and steamed fish with ginger and curry crab. If you want to visit the island just to indulge in freshly cooked fresh lobster and shrimp, the restaurant provides a free ferry service from Central Queen’s Pier to Lamma Island. A sweet deal, isn’t it?

Address: Rainbow Restaurant, 16-24 Street, Sok Kwu Wan

Phone: +852 2982 8100

Getting to Lamma Island

Ferries with piers line the Central waterfront of Hong Kong Island, offering voyages to neighbouring isles across the South China Sea. You can ferry to Yung Shue Wan or Sok Kwu Wan. Please note that regular ferries run from Hong Kong’s Pier 4 to Yung Shue Wan and Kong’s Wan.

A hiking trail also connects the two settlements. Many choose to trek from one to the other before taking the ferry back to Hong Kong Island.

(Hero and feature image credit: Wikimedia Commons)