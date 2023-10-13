LE SSERAFIM becomes a part of Louis Vuitton family as its newest brand ambassadors

LE SSERAFIM isn’t only making waves in K-pop, but also taking over the luxury brand space with their lucrative deals. The band has been named Louis Vuitton’s newest house ambassador, becoming the first K-pop girl group to achieve this feat. Kim Chaewon, Hong Eunchae, Sakura, Kazuha and Huh Yunjin front the campaign for the French luxury house’s new capsule collection of bags exclusive to the South Korean market.

The five-member band, which debuted under BTS‘ label HYBE, has become one of the most sought-after bands in just a year since their 2022 debut. And now, with brands like Louis Vuitton partnering with them, the girls are soaring high in the fashion space too! Here’s everything to know about the latest partnership.

LE SSERAFIM is Louis Vuitton’s newest brand ambassador

In their debut campaign, the girls can be seen flaunting the brand’s latest capsule collection, comprising reimagined versions of emblematic styles and fresh redesigns of Maison’s icons. Among the collection are exclusive colourways of the GO-14, the Pochette Ecusson as well as a reinterpretation of the Noé Purse.

Talking about their collaboration with LE SSERAFIM, Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director of Women’s Collections, Nicolas Ghesquière, mentioned, “I am very excited that LE SSERAFIM are joining Louis Vuitton as House Ambassadors. We met for the first time at my Prefall show in Seoul and I really loved the energy they brought to the afterparty with their performance. They each have such a unique style that together feels very cool and authentic.”

The capsule includes 16 bags that are exclusively available in the South Korean markets. It will be available both in stores and online. Additionally, eight more bags will drop worldwide at a later date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LE SSERAFIM (@le_sserafim)

This isn’t the first time Louis Vuitton and LE SSERAFIM have worked together. Only months ago, the artists graced the stage for the luxury brand’s Pre-Fall 2023 after-party performance in Seoul, South Korea.

What’s on LE SSERAFIM’s work front?

The rookie girl group has garnered global attention with their fresh concept and music style that has captivated K-pop enthusiasts. After breaking several records with tracks like FEARLESS, ANTIFRAGILE as well as UNFORGIVEN, the group is set to release their new single Perfect Night. Moreover, the teaser of the song is already out and receiving massive love from audiences. Perfect Night will debut on October 27, so mark your calendars!

We can’t wait to get our hands on the LE SSERAFIM x Louis Vuitton drop!

(Hero and feature image credit: Louis Vuitton)