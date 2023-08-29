Leslie Cheung’s ‘Farewell My Concubine’ gets 4K-restored version for fans in Hong Kong

The year 2023 marks three decades of Leslie Cheung’s untimely death. Earlier this year, a series of exhibitions and events commemorated the Hong Kong icon’s life. Now, a 4K-restored version of Leslie Cheung’s award-winning film, Farewell My Concubine will be screened at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in September.

The premiere celebrates the 30th anniversary of the movie’s premiere, a timely coincidence with its lead star’s death anniversary. In addition, Cheung’s birthday is on September 12. The Leslie Cheung starrer was the only Chinese-language film to win the coveted Palme d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival 1993.

Relive the magic of Leslie Cheung’s ‘Farewell My Concubine’ in the 4K-restored version

Witness this classic of a movie on the big screen on September 30 for its Hong Kong premiere. There will be two time slots — 2:30 pm (premiere) and 7:30 pm (screening). Tickets cost only HKD 45 via Urbtix starting September 1.

For the 4K version, experts made digital restorations according to director Chen Kaige’s creative intentions. There is a specific focus on restoring the sound quality close to that of its release in 1993. The entire restoration process took nearly a year.

The film was first shown in Japan, France and North America. For its homecoming release, Tomson Films (Hong Kong) specifically authorised the Hong Kong Film Archive to hold the premiere at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre.

In addition to the screening, original posts of the movie’s international version and other memorabilia will be on display. The exhibition will be on display during the screening days at the Cultural Centre and then move to the Hong Kong Film Archive. Fans can visit the exhibition for free from October 4 to December 30.

A landmark film and one of Leslie Cheung’s most memorable performances

The movie follows Cheng Dieyi (Cheung) as he begins training at the Beijing Opera House. There, he meets Duan Ziaolou (Fengyi Zhang). Cheng begins to develop feelings for his co-star. Over the course of the next 50 years, the two maintain a turbulent friendship just as China undergoes tumultuous changes.

Based on the book of the same name by Lilian Lee, the movie received numerous accolades upon its release. It was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes as well as a BAFTA for Best Film Not in the English Language. Cheung’s performance received critical acclaim and catapulted his superstardom to pan-Asia status.

Other than movie screening, you can check out an exhibition showcasing Cheung’s life titled ‘Miss You Much Leslie’ until October 9. Visit the Hong Kong Heritage Museum to see a collection of photos and memorabilia from Cheung and his closest friends.

All image credit: Tomson Films (Hong Kong)