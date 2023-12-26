Lisa’s Christmas gift to fans: Britney Spears cover of “My Only Wish (This Year)”

On Christmas eve, Lisa of BLACKPINK gave a wonderful gift to her legions of fans by releasing a cover of Britney Spears’ song “My Only Wish (This Year).”

The music video of the song garnered 3.1 million views on YouTube within a day of its release. The cover is one of the many gifts that BLACKPINK members have been announcing as part of the 2023 holiday season.

More about Lisa’s cover of “My Only Wish (This Year)”

In the music video of her cover of the song, Lisa, who is the lead rapper of the world famous all-girl group, is seen exploring Paris wearing a banana yellow coat.

As the music progresses, she is seen picking up a pastry and admiring the Eiffel Tower — the defining symbol of the city’s iconic landmarks.

The video ends with her accepting a rose from a mystery admirer.

Lisa’s cover is her first first solo work since 2021’s song “Lalisa.”

“Christmas present for my Blinks… Have a wonderful holiday,” wrote Lisa on her Instagram account before dropping her cover onto her YouTube channel.

Only Christmas song by Britney Spears

According to Rolling Stone magazine, “My Only Wish (This Year)” is the only Christmas song by Britney Spears.

It is the leadoff track of the album Platinum Christmas (2000), which also features songs by artists such as the Backstreet Boys, TLC, R. Kelly, NSYNC, Santana, and Christina Aguilera.

What else is coming up for BLACKPINK fans?

Apart from the release of the cover, Lisa is set to appear in the virtual concert BLACKPINK: A VR Encore on 26 December at 5 pm PT (27 December, 9 am MYT). The encore features the final show from the group’s global 2023 tour held in Seoul in support of their album Born Pink (2022). A trailer of the encore was released on 20 December. The virtual concert will be available on Meta Horizon Worlds.

Meanwhile, among the other showcases that BLACKPINK members have for fans is the 24 December news of Jennie launching her own company and label.

In an Instagram post Jennie said that the company, Odd Atelier (OA), was founded in November as a “space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected.”

(Hero and Featured images: LISA/@lalalalisa_m/Instagram)