More than a Pretty Face: Liu Haoran is TAG Heuer’s newest brand ambassador

I have to admit, Liu Haoran might be the hottest thing to come out of China, but he only caught my attention when Alexander McQueen pipped him to become their brand ambassador for the Autumn/Winter 2021 menswear collection. Dressed in a double-breasted tuxedo jacket with wide lapels and crystal bullion and bead dove, heart and sun embroidery in black scuba wool, a collarless bib front shirt in white cotton poplin, pleated peg trousers with a tonal satin side stripe in black wool barathea and Worker Chelsea boots, Liu cut a dashing, svelte figure. Today, Haoran is TAG Heuer’s newest brand ambassador.

Remember that classic scene in 2014’s Beijing Love Story (北京爱情故事), where the love-struck Son Ge shares his earbuds with his crush Liu Xingyang, and holds hands with her? That performance endeared him to millions of hearts but where the 26-year-old shot to superstardom was with 2015 Chinese comedy Detective Chinatown. His versatility garnered jim widespread acclaim for his exceptional acting skills and distinctive style, making him a leading figure among the younger generation of Chinese actors.

From his role as humble boy in the working class in Beijing Love Story to the young detective ‘Qin Feng’ in Detective Chinatown, the entrepreneurial youth ‘Wei Jinbei’ in Coffee or tea? and the motorcycle racer ‘Wu Renyao’ in Only Fools Rush In, Liu Haoran crafted a myriad of iconic characters on the silver screen. Known for his casual yet confident demeanour, passion for sports, and relentless pursuit of excellence, Liu Haoran embodies traits that resonate with TAG Heuer’s values. Ironically (or was it poetic?), Haoran’s Anglo-moniker just happens to be ‘Turbo’, China’s equivalent of Timothée Chalamet entered global popular zeitgeist when he became the face of Louis Vuitton’s second smartwatch, the Tambour Horizon in 2019. Trained at the Central Academy of Drama, one of the country’s most prestigious drama schools, his boy-next-door appeal and acting skills are wildly appreciated domestically, he has been a darling within LVMH and so, it was little surprise that the brand would score their biggest market’s hottest actor. Expressing his thoughts on the collaboration, Liu Haoran said, “TAG Heuer has a rich heritage in watchmaking, consistently leading in innovation. Its connection to motorsports is also profoundly appealing to me. We share the same values, constantly challenging ourselves and pushing boundaries, making this collaboration with TAG Heuer a natural and exciting decision for me.” In the first advertising campaign of the partnership, Liu Haoran is wearing the new TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Year of the Dragon.

This story first appeared here.