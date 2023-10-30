Louis Vuitton’s monogram trunks to house the 2023 Ballon d’Or trophy

Louis Vuitton, a brand that’s synonymous with opulence and style, has a history deeply entwined with the world of sports. For decades, the Maison’s iconic monogram trunks have cradled trophies from an impressive array of major sporting events. Whether it’s the Rugby World Cup, the FIFA World Cup or the NBA Finals, Louis Vuitton’s commitment to supporting sports excellence cannot be questioned.

Further solidifying that commitment is the recent news that the 2023 Ballon d’Or trophy will be presented in a customised Louis Vuitton monogram trophy trunk, celebrating the finest male and female performers in the field (pun not intended) of football.

The prestigious French luxury house, renowned for its craftsmanship and timeless designs, has unveiled its collaboration with the weekly soccer magazine France Football and Amaury Media to design the travel cases for the 2023 Ballon d’Or trophies. This marks a historic first for the Ballon d’Or, as Louis Vuitton brings its signature touch of elegance and innovation to the esteemed accolade.

Also, as one might expect, there are several fine details about the trophy case to unravel. So, if you are a soccer fan or an LV snob (or both), here’s unveiling everything we know about these special trunks.

What makes Louis Vuitton’s trunk for the Ballon d’Or trophy so iconic

A masterpiece in every sense, these bespoke trunks feature Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram canvas with a distinctive gold-painted V motif that is truly a work of art. Resembling a treasure chest, the trunk’s exterior is a revelation in itself. Two front panels gracefully come together to form a majestic gold V, symbolizing ‘Victory’ and ‘Vuitton.’

Upon unlocking the trunk, you will find a single drawer, lined with soft microfiber, where winners can store their personal items. An embroidered Ballon d’Or logo also adorns the interior, adding a special touch of Louis Vuitton’s remarkable craftsmanship.

Talking about the exterior, the trunk is made with lozine, a luxurious material with a feel akin to leather. The trim is meticulously embellished with LV’s signature monogram print, while every corner, lock and clamp is adorned with the same brass that has been the hallmark of Louis Vuitton’s trunks for over 150 years.

The countdown to the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony

The stage is set for football fans as the highly-anticipated Ballon d’Or ceremony is scheduled for October 30, 2023, in the heart of Paris. As the world watches with bated breath, there’s only one question on the minds of football fans around the world – who will be the lucky recipients of these extraordinary trophies encased in Louis Vuitton’s magnificent trunks?

Root for your favourite contenders: Who will win the Ballon d’Or trophy?

The presence of legendary figures like Lionel Messi and emerging talents like Kylian Mbappe, Rodri and Vinicius Junior has made the competition intense this year.

Given his success at the 2023 FIFA World Cup, Messi seems most likely to win the Ballon d’Or trophy this year. However, you can never count out Kylian Mbappe, especially considering his remarkable form in 2023.

So, who are you rooting for to win the Ballon d’Or trophy? Let us know in the comments section below.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Instagram/Louis Vuitton and Ballon d’Or)

