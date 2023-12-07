facebook
Home > What's On > News > Louis Vuitton opens largest store in Malaysia at The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur
Louis Vuitton opens largest store in Malaysia at The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur
What's On
07 Dec 2023 02:14 PM

Louis Vuitton opens largest store in Malaysia at The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur

Melissa Foong
Senior Digital Writer

Louis Vuitton has proudly unfurled the curtains of its grandest Malaysian boutique at The Exchange TRX, nestled in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s burgeoning financial district, the Tun Razak Exchange.

The store is a veritable treasure trove of the Maison‘s offerings, brimming with men’s and women’s fashion, chic footwear, luxurious leather goods, travel bags, and trunks. In addition, it houses a diverse selection of accessories, textiles, fragrances, timepieces, and exquisite jewellery.

Take a peek at the new Louis Vuitton store in The Exchange TRX

louis vuitton, the exchange trx, new store in kl

 

As patrons approach, they are met with an eye-catching facade, a stunning 3D floral mesh in white, an artful nod to the illustrious Louis Vuitton Monogram. The flower, conceptualised in three dimensions, offers a dynamic visual spectacle that mesmerises passersby.

Upon crossing the threshold, visitors are greeted by a tasteful stone carpet made of Travertine, marking the start of an immersive journey within. The store’s flooring is a sea of natural wood, giving a warm and inviting feel.

The entrance area boasts wall plaster fashioned by the acclaimed French atelier De La Torre, while the women’s accessories zone shines with a Diamond Screen from Marcel Wanders, a valued contributor to the Objets Nomades collection.

Special care has been given to the illumination and ceiling decorations; the entrance ceiling, in particular, features an installation which mirrors the petals of the Monogram.

The boutique’s interior design, which debuted in Paris Saint-Germain, weaves modern elegance with a curated collection of artwork by contemporary artists, including Lautaro Cuttica and Florence Pirlot.

The furniture selection features designs from Etienne de Souza and India Mahdavi, another collaborator for the Objets Nomades collection. The new outlet seamlessly blends subtle, delicate design lines with opulent materials, all paying a beautiful homage to the rich tapestry of Malaysian culture.

(All images used courtesy of Louis Vuitton) 

Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Store TRX The Exchange TRX
Louis Vuitton opens largest store in Malaysia at The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur

Melissa Foong

Senior Digital Writer

Born and raised in the beautiful city of Kuala Lumpur, Melissa loves writing all things fashion, beauty and dining-related. She has written for BURO 24/7 and Augustman, and when she's not busy chasing deadlines, you can find her tucked in a blanket rereading her favourite series of fantasy novels, Harry Potter.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.