Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami to play in Hong Kong: All you need to Know about the exciting match

‘Tis the Season of Giving.

As the world revels in the joys of the festive season, Inter Miami CF presented football fans in Hong Kong with one of the best gifts. During the wee hours of Friday, 8 December, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side announced that the team, led by the legendary Lionel Messi, will play a match in Hong Kong in 2024.

The game, scheduled for February next year, will be a part of Inter Miami’s first-ever international tour for the pre-season before the start of the 2024 season of the MLS, the club revealed in a statement.

“We’re very excited to be visiting Hong Kong and indeed Asia for the very first time,” said Jorge Mas, the managing owner of Inter Miami CF. He mentioned that from the onset, they aimed to become a “global club”, and that the proposed pre-season match is a step in the same direction.

“We hope to enthuse and inspire new Inter Miami fans in Hong Kong and across Asia who share our passion for fútbol (football),” Mas added.

So, without further ado, let us take a closer look at the schedule and venue of Inter Miami’s match, the players who will join Lionel Messi in Hong Kong, and more.

All about Major League Soccer side Inter Miami’s 2024 Hong Kong match

What is the schedule for the match and where will it be played?

Inter Miami CF will play a friendly pre-season game against Hong Kong’s First Division league at the Hong Kong Stadium, the prime sports hub of the city with a capacity of accommodating 40,000 spectators. The match will be contested on Sunday, 4 February 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inter Miami CF (@intermiamicf)

“Hong Kong is a beautiful city with a great sports scene,” said football icon David Beckham, who is also the co-owner of Inter Miami CF. He further mentioned, “Throughout my career, I have spent a lot of time in Asia – I am so pleased to have the opportunity to bring Inter Miami to play our first international tour match in this fantastic city.”

A look at the star players participating in the match

The prime focus of Inter Miami’s match at the Hong Kong Stadium will invariably be on Lionel Messi, as it so often is in any game he’s a part of. The Argentine legend, who is widely considered to be the Greatest Of All Time in the world of football, will be visiting Asia for the first time since June this year (he played for Argentina in China).

Messi, the captain of the MLS outfit, is likely to be joined by his Spanish teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. The trio shares a long-standing camaraderie, having played for FC Barcelona together for most of the 2010s.

Inter Miami will be going head-to-head against the Hong Kong Team, which will comprise a collection of the best players from the Hong Kong First Division League.

“This match will offer our players chances to face new opponents on the field and compete in new environments,” said Chris Henderson, the chief soccer officer and sporting director of Inter Miami CF.

Where can you buy tickets for Inter Miami’s match in Hong Kong?

Tickets for Inter Miami CF’s pre-season friendly match in Hong Kong will go live for sale on 15 December, exclusively on Klook, the ticketing partner for the event, the club said in the press note.

In addition, the Florida-based club announced that tickets will also be available for an open training session on Saturday, 3 February 2024 at the Hong Kong Stadium.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Inter Miami CF/Instagram)

This story first appeared here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is Inter Miami’s match in Hong Kong?

Inter Miami will play a pre-season friendly match in Hong Kong on Sunday, 4 February 2024.

– What is the venue for Inter Miami’s soccer match?

Inter Miami will play a pre-season friendly match at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong.