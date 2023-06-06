Michael Jordan’s iconic Converse All-Star sneakers from 1983 are up for auction

Basketball legend Michael Jordan’s game-worn Converse All-Star white sneakers from 1983 are up for auction! The NBA star wore them during the 1983 Pan-American games, where he also bagged his first-ever gold medal for Team USA. Interestingly, this pair is Michael Jordan‘s earliest documented game-used sneaker in existence.

The Converse shoes are 12.5 in size, boasting smooth white leather base layers. Navy blue trims decorate the tongue branding and heel, with the brand’s signature Star Chevron logo stealing all the attention. The bidding officially closes on June 11, so try your luck before time runs out!

Get a chance to own Michael Jordan’s 1983 game-used sneakers

Apart from the Converse All-Star, the winning bidder will also get a letter of provenance from the Team USA men’s graduate assistant coach, a photo match LOA from RGU as well as an apparent photo match LOA from Resolution Photo Matching.

Interested folks can find the sneakers on the Grey Flannel auction site till June 11. The bidding, which started at USD 10,000, currently sits at USD 16,106 and is likely to go up considering Michael Jordan’s unmatched popularity in the sneaker world.

Bidding Opens Monday 👟 LOT 302: 1983 Michael Jordan Team USA Pan-Am Game-Used Shoes (Photo-Matched • Coaching Staff LOA • Earliest Known Full Documented MJs)https://t.co/o8NTL9XwmF pic.twitter.com/bZdwM6piy8 — GreyFlannelAuctions (@GF_Auctions) May 18, 2023

For the unversed, the 1983 Pan American games marked Jordan’s debut in the international scene. The US basketball team had a glorious run towards the gold medal, with Michael Jordan leading the team by putting up 17.3 points per game.

Michael Jordan’s jersey from the 1992 Olympics to be auctioned

The NBA legend’s apparel sells like hotcakes on auction sites. This time, it’s also his iconic jersey from a practice session at the 1992 Olympic Games. The white coloured jersey decked with red, blue as well as white trim proudly boasts the ‘USA Basketball’ on the front.

It will be up for grabs alongside other sports treasures at the ‘Julien’s Auctions Sports Legends’ auction. The event will take place from June 23 till June 25 in Beverly Hills, California.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julien’s Auctions (@juliens_auctions)

(Hero image credit: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

(Feature image credit: @GF_Auctions/ Twitter)