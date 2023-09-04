Michael Jordan is now officially the wealthiest NBA player in the world

Widely-accepted as the greatest NBA player of all time, Michael Jordan is now also the wealthiest. The athlete has an estimated net worth of $3.5 billion, making him the wealthiest basketball player of all time.

At 60 years old, Michael Jordan now boasts a greater fortune than when he was an active player of the American National Basketball Association (NBA). The recent increase in his net worth comes as he sold the majority of his stake in the Charlotte Hornets team, keeping only less than 5% stake from the 65% he held onto since 2010.

Another prominent source of income for Michael Jordan is his partnership with Nike. With some models ranked as some of the most expensive sneakers in the world, Air Jordans had $5.1 billion revenue in 2022, which accounts for almost 11% of Nike’s total sales. There’s no official statement as to how much Jordan makes from these sales, but Bloomberg estimates it to be about 5% for the royalty.

While those two are the main sources of income in his current days, the legendary hooper also made a huge fortune during his NBA days. Jordan’s career with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards earned him more than $90 million. The New York Times once reported in 1991 that the figure brought in $15-$20 million annually from all of his endorsements.

Altogether, the star is now worth $3.5 billion and is the wealthiest basketball player in the world.

[Hero and featured image credit: NBA]

