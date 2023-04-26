facebook
Michelin Guide 2023 Hong Kong and Macau: The full list of stars
26 Apr 2023 04:21 PM

Michelin Guide 2023 Hong Kong and Macau: The full list of stars

Tania Tarafdar

It’s that time of the year! Michelin Guide has just announced its entire selection of restaurants, and these top eateries in Hong Kong and Macau earned the coveted Michelin Star in 2023.

So, what’s changed since Michelin Guide 2022? This year, Michelin Guide has awarded 78 restaurants in Hong Kong and 17 restaurants in Macau the badge of gastronomic excellence. On the list, there are a few surprises and some – much welcomed – new entries. The 15th edition of the Hong Kong Michelin Guide recognised 14 newly starred restaurants: including 1 new Three Stars, 3 new Two Stars, 9 new One Stars and 1 new Michelin Green Star for their culinary skill and masterful cooking techniques.

The Michelin Guide rated the restaurants based on five major criteria:

  • Quality of ingredients.
  • Harmony between flavours.
  • Mastery of cooking techniques.
  • Expression of the chef’s personality in their cuisine.
  • Value for money.

Tokyoites may brag about having the most Michelin stars, but the prices and variety make Hong Kong unique. Hong Kong and Macau are, in fact, among the most affordable Michelin lists in the world.

Michelin Guide 2023 Hong Kong: The Full List

One star

Andō
Arcane
Beefbar
Belon
Chaat
D.H.K*
Duddell’s
Estro*
Épure
Fook Lam Moon (Wan Chai)
Fu Ho
Gaddi’s
Godenya*
Hansik Goo
Ho Hung Kee
IM Teppenyaki & Wine
Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine (Tsim Sha Tsui)
Jardin de Jade (Wan Chai)
Kappo Rin*
Kam’s Roost Goose
Liu Yuan Pavilion
Loaf On
Louise
Man Ho (Admiralty)
Mandarin Grill + Bar
Ming Court (Mong Kok)
Mono
Nagamoto*
Neighbourhood*
New Punjab Club
Noi*
Pang’s Kitchen
Petrus
The Chairman*
The Demon Celebrity*
Tosca di Angelo
Vea
Whey
Xin Rong Ji
Yardbird
Yat Lok
Yat Tung Heen
Yè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui)
Yong Fu
Zest by Konishi
Zhejiang Heen
Zuicho

Michelin Guide 2023 - Hong Kong and Macau - Noi

 

Two stars

Amber
Arbor
Bo Innovation*
Écriture
L’Envol
Lai Ching Heen*
Lung King Heen
Octavium
Rùn*
Sun Tong Lok
Tate
Tin Lung Heen
Ying Jee Club

Michelin Guide 2023 - Hong Kong and Macau - Amber

Three Stars

8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana
Caprice
Forum
L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon
Sushi Shikon
Ta Vie*
T’ang Court

Michelin Green Star

Amber
Mora*
Roganic

Young Chef Award

Steve Lee (Hansik Goo)

Michelin Guide 2023 Macau: The Full List

One star

8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo – Bombana (Macau)
Lai Heen
Pearl Dragon
Five Foot Road*
The Huaiyang Garden*
The Kitchen
Wing Lei Palace
Ying
Zi Yat Heen

Two stars

Alain Ducasse at Morpheus
Feng Wei Ju
Mizumi
Sichuan Moon
Wing Lei

Three Stars

Jade Dragon
Rubuchon au Dôme
The Eight 8

Michelin Green Star

IFTM Educational Restaurant

Explore the Hong Kong and Macau Michelin Guide 2023 here.

