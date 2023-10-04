MTR debuts five new destinations in its high-speed rail service

Good news for those looking to travel across mainland China! The MTR just announced that it will debut five new destinations in its high-speed rail service.

There will be daily services available between West Kowloon to Jiangmen, Kaipingnan, Yangjiang, Maoming, and Zhanjianxi. Advance ticket booking for the new routes is already open ahead of its operation on October 11.

MTR adds five new high-speed rail destinations

The addition of the five new destinations between Hong Kong and mainland China will allow easier travel across the Greater Bay Area. Furthermore, to cope with travellers to and from the mainland, MTR will also increase its daily trips from Hong Kong to Guangzhoudong to 20 with later evening departures from Guangdong.

Meanwhile, daily rides between Hong Kong and neighbouring Shenzen will increase to 184 from 178 trips at present. As of now, travellers can access seven major nearby cities using the high-speed network including Guangdong, Foshan, and Dongguan.

In addition, starting October 11, there will be a fare adjustment for nine inland destinations. Railway authorities allowed increased speeds on the Guiyang-Guangzhou line, shortening the journey to about an hour to an hour and a half.

Hong Kong’s tourism industry slowly recovers

Of Hong Kong’s visitor arrivals this year, a majority of them were from mainland China. In fact, about 3.4 million visitors in August alone were mainland tourists.

During the same period in 2019, pre-pandemic, the city recorded almost 35 million visitors. Almost 80 per cent of them were from the mainland.

Since reopening its borders earlier this year, there has been a “travel rush” between Hong Kong and neighbouring cities in the mainland. In June 2023, MTR added new high-speed rail services to Sichuan Province and Guangzhou.

Furthermore, in March this year, a task force was set up to discuss the feasibility of having a “metro-style” high-speed rail service between Hong Kong and the mainland.

All images credit: MTR