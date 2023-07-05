MTR is giving away 75,000 free Airport Express tickets this July—here’s how to win

MTR is back with more freebies! It is giving away 75,000 free single-journey tickets on the MTR Airport Express line in July. The giveaway is part of the MTR’s celebration of its 25th anniversary.

Registered users on the mobile app can get one of the free passes on a first-come-first-served basis on July 11, 17, and 25. Wondering how you can score a free ticket? Read on!

MTR giveaway: How to win free Airpot Express tickets

Similar to MTR’s previous giveaways, users must simply register on the MTR mobile app. They will receive a promo code on July 11, 18, and 25 at 12 pm. Then, they should use the promo code to redeem one child or adult ticket, valued up to HKD 110. There will be a total of 25,000 passes available on each of the three days.

Winners can use the ticket to travel to or from Hong Kong, Kowloon, Tsing Yi, and Airport stations. However, the pass cannot be used for travel to and from the AsiaWorld-Expo station. With the free single-journey ticket, residents and tourists can reach the airport or city within 24 minutes. So, don’t miss the chance to get yours!

MTR’s daily giveaway is still available until July 12. Users can win one of the 5,000 prizes every day such as single-ride passes and more.

In-town check-in resumes at Hong Kong Station

In addition to MTR’s free giveaway, there’s an extra piece of good news for those travelling to and from Hong Kong. Cathay Pacific’s in-town check-in services at the Hong Kong Station resumes on July 5. The check-in counters will be open from 6 am to 3 pm. MTR will communicate with other airlines regarding their own specific arrangements.

Passengers can drop off their luggage between 24 hours and 90 minutes prior to departure from the airport. From July 5, the MTR Airport Express line will also run at 10-minute intervals to better serve passengers.

Travelling to and from Hong Kong just got better!