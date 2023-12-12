MTR’s new mall, The Southside, opens in Wong Chuk Hang

After the opening of The Wai earlier this year, the MTR has a new mall: The Southside in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong. The first batch of shops on the ground floor opened on December 12. The inaugural phase features a range of dining options, household supplies, and everyday services.

The soft opening aims to support the residents’ daily needs before its full opening. In addition, MTR also opened new access at the entrance of Wong Chuk Hang Station. With this, the station and the mall are now seamlessly connected.

The Southside: What to expect at MTR’s new mall?

The opening of the new mall in Wong Chuk Hang further spurs the transformation of the neighbourhood into a “dynamic and thriving community” according to a statement from MTR Corporation. Visitors can expect a mix of tenants at The Southside, covering both the daily essentials of its residents and the needs of shoppers. The opening phase will have roughly 20 per cent of the total floor area occupied with five retail floors in total.

For now, there are quick-bite options alongside various daily retail stores. In addition, The Southside aims to foster an artistic community by infusing art elements into the mall. It also looks to strengthen its connection with the local community. So, to coincide with the first opening, the mall collaborated with young local artists and schools in Island South to showcase their artworks in batches.

The Southside spans a total area of 510,000 square feet. The design draws inspiration from the natural beauty and stunning coastlines of Island South. As such, the aesthetics echo the waves of the surrounding environment with flowing curves paired with a beige palette.

Enjoy various offers during the first opening phase

As of now, there is no further information on when the mall will fully open. That said, visitors and residents alike can still take advantage of various offers during the first opening phase. For instance, you can get up to HKD 10,000 of AV Life shopping vouchers upon designated spending at AV Life.

Citylife South also has various discounts available. You can enjoy HKD 10 off upon spending HKD 100 on regular-priced items until January 1, 2024. Bring your friends and family to Jumping Gym and get 30 complimentary tickets when purchasing 50 tokens (applicable to cash payment online). The offer lasts until January 31, 2024. Visit the official website to check out all the offers and discounts.

All images credit: The Southside