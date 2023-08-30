Make a splash as the New World Harbour Race returns this November

The annual New World Harbour Race is plunging into deeper heights this year as it returns on November 12. It’s back for the first time since the city scraps its social distancing measures. And this year’s edition, organisers are accepting a maximum of 4,000 swimmers—the most ever!

The event takes swimmers across Victoria Harbour, starting in Wan Chai all the way to Tsim Sha Tsui. With swimmers participating from Hong Kong and all over the world, the event is the city’s biggest cross-harbour race. So, you don’t want to miss it, even as a spectator.

New World Harbour Race returns bigger than ever

Registrations open on August 30 at 10 am and will go on September 18 at 11:59 pm on the official website. Interested swimmers can choose between two categories: the Racing Group and the Leisure Group. Participants for the Racing Group must have approved credentials or pass a time trial test. For the latter, the fastest 100 male and female swimmers will be eligible. Similarly, Leisure Group participants will compete in a time trial. However, the lots will be random and drawn from a list of names. The time trial will be announced on September 28 at 11 am and take place on October 8, 14, and 15. Selected participants for the final race will be announced on October 24.

On the event day, the swim will start at 7 am. All participants must swim along a kilometre-long distance. The race starts at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai and ends at the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui.

One of Hong Kong’s most celebrated events for over 70 years

The Cross Harbour Race was first held in 1906 and has since become an annual event that attracts thousands of spectators. However, it was put to a stop in 1978 due to the polluted condition of Victoria Harbour’s waters. It was revived in 2011 as the New World Harbour Race with 1,000 swimmers crossing 1.8 kilometres between Sam Ka Tsuen Public Landing to Quarry Bay Park.

Today, the event remains one of the biggest swimming events in Hong Kong. Swimmers from all around the world dive into the iconic Victoria Harbour and swim along a picturesque view of Hong Kong’s mountains and skyscrapers. From the event website, the organisers also highlighted race’s role in “advocating the Lion Rock Spirit” (or “can do” attitude) and fostering the pride of Hong Kong.