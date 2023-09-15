Hong Kong launches nightlife campaign featuring exciting events

The Hong Kong government is launching the Night Vibes Hong Kong campaign to improve the city’s night economy. There will be a series of Hong Kong events and promotions. Among the first will be night festivals at the Happy Valley Racecourse and a ‘ride five get one free’ offer from MTR.

The campaign will start from around the Mid-Autumn Festival and run across National Day, Halloween, Christmas, New Year and until early 2024. Financial Secretary Paul Chan added that the events will appeal to people from different age groups and backgrounds. Keep reading to find out more details.

Night Vibes: A series of night-time Hong Kong events and promotions

The new campaign will provide Hongkongers with harbourfront leisure, festive, art and cultural experiences. Initially, admission to the public enclosure of the Happy Valley Racecourse will be free. It will happen every Wednesday starting September 20. Visitors will get a trackside experience while enjoying performances and various food options.

To incentivise travelling at night, the MTR will have a promotion to reward passengers who take the train after 10:30 pm. Those using an Adult Octopus card linked to their MTR Mobile account will receive a free domestic single-day ride for every night ride taken. Each passenger can receive a maximum of four rides. The promotion will run from September 29 to November 23.

In addition, MTR Malls will also host a series of activities such as night music lounges, night bazaars, and outdoor displays. Retail stores are encouraged to extend their operation hours to cater to visitors who are shopping and gathering at night.

Large-scale events make a return with extended operating hours

Besides transportation and retail, there will also be numerous harbourfront events across Wan Chai Harbourfront, Belcher Bay Promenande, and Kwun Tong Promenande. Residents and visitors alike can enjoy performances, cultural-related events, night markets, and guided tours every weekend.

The popular Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival will make its physical return to the Central Harbourfront space in November. This will be complemented by a month-long city-wide dining promotion. Other activities that are returning include the National Day fireworks display and the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance. For the first time, the Mid-Autumn Festival lantern displays at Victoria Harbour will feature a bamboo stage for Cantonese opera performances as well as youth and acrobatic performances in Sha Tin and Tuen Mun.

Meanwhile, Lan Kwai Fong will also host music and street performances in addition to dining discounts. Ocean Park and Hong Kong Disneyland will have a series of Halloween events as well. Then, the Hong Kong WinterFest will set up a giant outdoor Christmas tree. And to cap off the year, there will be a New Year’s Eve countdown event.

Next year, dry goods stalls will resume during the Lunar New Year Fairs in various districts. There will also be a Lunar New Year Night Parade on the evening of Lunar New Year’s Day.

Take advantage of discounted cultural and art activities

For cinephiles, there will be ticket discounts for night-time screenings. The Hong Kong Museum of Art, Hong Kong Science Museum, and Hong Kong Space Museum will extend opening hours until 10 pm from Friday to Sunday and public holidays. Furthermore, M+ and the West Kowloon Cultural District will offer night tours and other art and cultural activities.

The campaign isn’t just for residents. The Hong Kong Tourism Broad will also offer “Hong Kong Night Treats” dining vouchers for visitors. The Open-top Bus tours will also be available at a special price.

Remember to bookmark these upcoming events and promotions!

All images credit: a teacup/Pixabay