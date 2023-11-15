Hong Kong’s first Nintendo pop-up store to open this December

Attention, fans of Nintendo! Hong Kong’s first Nintendo pop-up store will open its doors to gamers and geeks alike on December 15. It will run until January 28, making it a merrier Christmas for fans of the video game giant.

Visitors will be able to purchase an exclusive selection of games, merchandise, and consoles right here in Hong Kong. The local outpost will bring a similar experience to Nintendo’s Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto stores to K11 Art Mall. Keep reading for more details!

A Nintendo pop-up store is coming to Hong Kong in December

It’s time to step into video game paradise! Visitors to the Hong Kong store can expect a themed interior and life-sized figurines of popular Nintendo characters.

Browse through a wide selection of exclusive merchandise of popular franchise characters. These include Mario, Luigi, and other characters from Super Mario, Link from The Legend of Zelda, Isabelle, Tom Nook, and other villages from Animal Crossing, and so much more.

Some of the merch highlights include the Super Mario dining set, featuring illustrations of Mario, Luigi, Princess, Peach and Toad on the plates, mugs, and chopsticks. Fans will also love the Pikmin collection and adorable Animal Crossing loungewear.

A video game wonderland for Nintendo fans

Visitors can also come to the store and log in to their Nintendo account for a chance to win original stickers. There will also be a game trial area for the Super Mario. Bros Wonder at the store front so don’t miss the chance to be among the first to try.

In addition to the merchandise, the Hong Kong store will also sell Nintendo Switch consoles and Nintendo 3DS games. You might be able to get your hands on games that used to be available in Nintendo Japan stores only.

Store Address: Room 222A, 2/F, K11 Art Mall, 18 Hanoi Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong