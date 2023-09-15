NSYNC reunite after 20 years, confirm new song with ‘Trolls Band Together’ trailer

The *NSYNC reunion fans had always hoped for is finally here and it couldn’t get more exciting. On 14 September 2023, the five-member boy band announced their new song “Better Place” as a part of the Trolls Band Together soundtrack with the film’s new trailer drop.

The news comes shortly after *NSYNC members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass stepped out together to present Taylor Swift with the Best Pop Video award at the 2023 MTV VMA Awards on 12 September.

Does the new *NSYNC song hint at something more?

“Better Place” is the first *NSYNC song in two decades

Teased in the new trailer, “Better Place”, comes in line with tracks of the previous titles in the franchise — “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from Trolls (2016) and “The Other Side” from Trolls World Tour (2020).

This marks *NSYNC’s first musical release since 2002 when they did a remix of Neptune’s “Girlfriend” featuring Nelly. Over the late 1990s and early 2000s, the band rolled out four studio albums — N Sync (1997), Home for Christmas (1998), No Strings Attached (2000) and Celebrity (2001).

The men also performed at the 2013 VMAs and in 2016 came together for their Hollywood Walk of Fame star event. However, they did not transform into any new musical endeavours. However, the band has not announced any tour or album release for the new song.

“Better Place” is available to pre-save, but the entire song will be released on 29 September.

Watch the new Trolls Band Together here:

🎶 It’s all we ever wanted, all we ever needed 🎶 Watch the new trailer for #TrollsBandTogether featuring “Better Place” from *NSYNC 🤩 ❤️ to receive updates about the film until it hits theaters on November 17. pic.twitter.com/yhYvdM0ia4 — DreamWorks Trolls (@Trolls) September 14, 2023

The *NSYNC members lip-sync to F.R.I.E.N.D.S dialogue as a teaser

The *NSYNC members shared a short video lip-syncing a funny set from the popular American sitcom on 13 September. The video features a conversation between Matt LeBlanc’s character Joey Tribbiani and Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green.

As Timberlake mouthed “Do you know something?”, Fatone repeated the dialogue and Kirkpatrick replied, “I might know something” before the hilarious confusion is fanned by Bass, who asks, “What’s the thing you know?” Timberlake said, “Oh no, I can’t tell you until you tell me what you know.” It ends when Fatone says, “I can’t tell you what I know,” Kirkpatrick replies, “Well, then I can’t tell you what I know” and Chasez shrugs with “Ok, fine.”

As fans are left wondering, the trailer and the new song follow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by *NSYNC (@nsync)



Rumours about a possible reunion were doing the rounds in late August when numerous posters of Trolls Band Together were spotted in New York with the band’s logo. A QR code was also on them which directed to TakeYouToABetterPlace.com.

About Trolls Band Together

Trolls Band Together, releasing on 17 November, marks the third film in the Trolls franchise. Timberlake voices Branch, while Anna Kendrick voices Poppy. The film follows Branch reuniting with his brothers to get their childhood boy band BroZone back on track. The brothers are voiced by Troye Sivan, Eric André, Daveed Diggs and Kid Cudi.

Hero image: Courtesy Trolls Band Together/ © DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures/ IMDb; *NSYNC/ @nsync/ Instagram; Feature image: Courtesy *NSYNC/ @nysnc/ Instagram

This story first appeared here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is *NSYNC going on tour in 2024?

Despite *NSYNC reuniting for the “Better Place” song and rumours of the men going on a music tour in 2024, there is no confirmation of a tour. In fact, TMZ reported that the group will not be going for a tour, residency or release of an album.

– Did *NSYNC perform at the 2023 VMAs?

*NSYNC was present at the 2023 VMAs and presented the award for the Best Pop Video to Taylor Swift for “Anti-Hero.”

– Who was the most successful member of NSYNC after the group disbanded?

Members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass embarked on their different career paths since *NSYNC broke up. Of them, Timberlake has gained significant fame through his songs and successful acting career.