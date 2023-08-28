Ocean Park’s biggest Halloween event is back with a school-themed haunted house

Get ready for a scary adventure like no other at Ocean Park’s annual Halloween Fest! This year’s edition transports horror fanatics to the spine-tingling ream of the School of Unending Horror. Brace yourselves for the haunted house, filled with different themes spanning six zones.

On the lighter side, there are also multiple performances and family-friendly attractions to enjoy. The annual Halloween Fest in Ocean Park is one of the biggest events during Halloween in Hong Kong. So, it’s simply something that you can’t miss if you’re in town. Keep reading to find out more details about this year’s event.

Ocean Park’s Halloween Fest is back—scarier than ever!

To kick off the adventure, participants must board a school bus to an abandoned campus. As you alight, you’ll see that part of Ocean Park transform into a creepy terrain filled with a terrifying school, a haunted forest, and unsettling gardens. The tour starts at the deserted Spirit Boarding School, where you’ll be trapped in a place with no escape. That is unless you can find a way out!

The next stop is Bad Dues. Look out for vengeful spirits lingering in the decaying classrooms. Then, feel your heart racing as you enter the pitch-black Netherworld. Explore endless corridors that lead to bewildering mirror mazes, and ride (if you dare!) a dizzying merry-go-round of terror.

The fun—or horror—is not over as you reach the 180 Laboratory where forbidden experiments have taken place to transform humans into mutant weapons. Beware as danger looms with a deadly infection spreading like wildfire.

If you’re lucky to escape the laboratory, you’ll find yourselves in the forgotten forest of Demon Grove. Embark on a treacherous journey to uncover the fate of the missing detectives amidst the ruins of a Japanese village. Finally, the adventure ends at The House of Wraith Puppet II. This is where the boundaries between the living and the dead merge.

Sinister shows and performances in the dark

After surviving the ghostly realms, immerse yourselves in enchanting performances, happening only during Halloween Fest. A Deadly Pageant is also taking place at the park grounds with drop-dead gorgeous and ethereal influencers showcasing their otherworldly charm. After that, enjoy a frenzy of stomping and raving at the House of Dancing Corpse. Then, end your night at the Spooky Gala Performances, which is filled with surprises at every turn.

Don’t miss this unforgettable experience! Get the Halloween All Day Delight Tickets, available for just HKD 388 for adults and HKD 233 for children. The ticket grants access to a full day of excitement with multiple performances and photo spots.

Remember, Ocean Park is open until 11 pm on selected nights! The haunted house is only open for visitors on October 13–15, 20–23, 27–29, and 31. Other activities and attractions are open between September 15 to October 31.

Halloween just got better with Ocean Park’s Halloween Fest!