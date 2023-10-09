At 56, Pamela Anderson goes makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week and calls it “freeing”

There’s a profound sense of liberation that comes with embracing one’s natural beauty, and Hollywood icon Pamela Anderson is here to attest to that. Known for her iconic ’90s style with flawless makeup, extravagant hairstyles, and daring fashion choices, Anderson has embarked on a new kind of rebellion. While she remains the spirited rebel at heart, this updated version of herself appears more self-assured than ever, capturing the world’s attention. Pamela Anderson recently graced the prestigious Paris Fashion Week 2023, and, true to her unique style, she defied conventions with unwavering confidence.

In a sea of beautifully painted faces, the vivacious blonde confidently walked the red carpet with a bare, makeup-free look. Her message is clear: Embracing your natural self is not only freeing, but particularly empowering in your 50s.

Pamela Anderson goes makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Pamela Anderson attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week 2023. (Image: Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images)

In a recent heart-to-heart with Vogue France, the 56-year-old actress candidly opened up about her personal journey, one that has defied conventional beauty standards and invigorated her self-esteem. Anderson, who made headlines for her bold decision to go makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week 2023, revealed how this transformation unfolded during her visit.

As she prepared for the prestigious Vivienne Westwood fashion show, the Baywatch star explained her epiphany, saying, “I didn’t arrive at Paris Fashion Week with a deliberate plan to forego makeup. It was more of a spontaneous revelation.” Draped in exquisite couture, the former Playboy model realised that she didn’t want to compete with the elegance of the clothing. “I didn’t want to be the prettiest girl in the room,” she mused, highlighting the essence of her newfound confidence.

“I feel like it’s just a freedom,” the blond bombshell added. “It’s like a relief.” Now that she isn’t spending hours on her hair or makeup, the actress’s pre-show preparation is relatively nonexistent. “It’s almost noon, and the show is at one,” she told the magazine, unhurried.

“I let my hair dry naturally, and I just put on some moisturiser. You kind of have to challenge beauty sometimes,” Anderson added. “If we all chase youth or we are all chasing our idea of what beauty is in fashion magazines, then we are all going to be disappointed or maybe a little bit sad”.

While Anderson sometimes questions whether or not she “is doing the right thing” by going makeup-free, she strives to be a role model for other women to embrace their natural beauty at any age. “I think I’m happiest that I’ve ever been in my own skin,” she said. “It’s what is inside the clothes that counts, and I think beauty does come from within. And I know that that sounds cliché, but I love clichés. “I’m so corny!” she joked. What’s more, not only has the Barb Wire star ditched her glam team, but she also works as her own stylist. “I’m just kinda doing this freestyle,” she said. Now that’s an outlook that’s truly buzz-worthy, don’t you think?

Women celebrate Anderson’s decision to go makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week 2023

The natural beauty revolution has officially begun! Jamie Lee Curtis, on Pamela Anderson

Pamela’s choice might seem surprising, but it’s a bold move in the world of celebrities. When you’re a star sitting front row at a fashion show, the cameras are relentless, capturing every detail, every imperfection. That’s why most A-listers come prepared with a full glam squad, constantly changing their looks to keep the media buzzing.

So, when someone as famous as Anderson confidently attends high-profile events without makeup, it’s a breath of fresh air. Her courage and rebellion against the norm have even inspired Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis, who celebrated this empowering act on Instagram over the weekend.

Curtis, a staunch advocate of natural beauty herself, took to Instagram to applaud Pamela Anderson’s courageous stance during the bustling Paris Fashion Week 2023. She emphasised the significance of Anderson’s choice, saying, “In the middle of Fashion Week with so many pressures and postures, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face. I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion.” Thousands of fans followed suit, applauding Pam for her “guts” and ability to keep it real in today’s world.

Anderson and Curtis, both proud representatives of the fifty-and-beyond age group, belong to a generation that has finally taken centre stage in an industry historically notorious for sidelining older women. The entertainment world has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, warmly embracing icons like Andie MacDowell, Helen Mirren, Demi Moore, Sarah Jessica Parker, and the ’90s supermodels.

Whether they’re embracing their natural silver hair, elegantly dancing on the red carpet at prestigious film festivals, or boldly facing the cameras with bare faces, these women exude a captivating self-assuredness that serves as an empowering testament to the beauty of embracing age and authenticity.

The decision to embrace her natural beauty

Pamela Anderson’s recent decision to go makeup-free, although not entirely expected, has taken the entertainment world by surprise. In an industry where celebrities are constantly in the spotlight, facing the glare of numerous cameras at fashion shows and events, going bare faced can be seen as a bold move.

Every line, pore, and imperfection becomes public property, making it a courageous choice in a world where image is everything. That’s why Pamela Anderson’s unapologetic embrace of her makeup-free natural self at high-profile events has left us all feeling rejuvenated.

Interestingly, Pamela Anderson earlier revealed that she stopped feeling the need to wear makeup after her longtime makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, died in 2019 from breast cancer. “She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup,” Anderson told Elle. The trendsetter fondly referred to her newfound perspective as “liberating, and enjoyable, with a touch of rebellion.”

“I couldn’t help but notice the multitude of people going all out with their makeup looks,” continued the ’90s style icon. “And, being myself, I decided to swim against the tide and do the complete opposite of what everyone else was doing.”

“I think we all start looking a little peculiar as we age. When I catch my reflection in the mirror, I can’t help but chuckle and think, ‘Wow, what’s happening to me?’ It’s quite a journey,” Anderson admitted. Since then, she’s graced numerous magazine covers and attended various fashion shows, all while proudly showcasing her natural beauty.

Anderson’s palpable confidence is uplifting. Her decision serves as a reminder that true beauty radiates from within, and confidence is the most powerful accessory one can wear.

Is Pamela Anderson in her quiet luxury era?

Though she may not be actively tracking the #Pamcore hashtag (Yes, it’s a thing!), Anderson is well aware of the intense fascination with her ’90s style. Looking back, she characterises her aesthetic during that era as “wild and unapologetic…I’m not sure if it was a defence mechanism or something else. I simply decided, ‘I’m going to enjoy myself.'” Well, it looks like she’s still on that streak!

Pamela Anderson in her younger days, as shown in the Nextflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story. (Image credit: Netflix)

Known and loved for her ’90s-defining bombshell smokey eyes and frosty pink lips, Pam’s fanbase noticed a major shift in her aesthetic ever since her Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story released in January this year.

Unlike her infamous onscreen persona, the episodes feature a rather laid-back Pam, casually donning a white T-shirt, makeup-free, with her signature bleach-blond hair falling freely and unstyled. The film carries a gentle tone, in part reflecting Anderson’s portrayal of her life and career: a blend of vulnerability, introspection, a touch of playfulness, and an apparent sense of curiosity and wonderment towards fame.

Cut to Pamela Anderson’s makeup-free looks at Paris Fashion Week 2023, and Pam’s understated yet powerful style continues. Over the past week, the star attended fashion shows of renowned designers like The Row, Isabel Marant, Vivienne Westwood and Victoria Beckham. Pictures of a bare-faced Anderson clad in a flowing floral-print dress by Beckham, began doing the rounds on social media, and when she was asked to describe her look, she said it’s “something kind of feminine and whimsical, which is kind of my mood these days.”

Clearly, Anderson has bid adieu to the world of mini-dresses and snug corsets, embarking on a striking style transformation. Even during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024, she embraced a formal and refined look that perfectly aligned with the prevailing trend of understated luxury. Further, during the opening of Pandora’s new Manhattan store on September 6, 2023, and the subsequent day at the Ed Ruscha / Now Then exhibition at MoMa, she opted for minimalist, neutral attire. This new fashion direction, quite distinct from her stereotypical image, aligns harmoniously with the authentic persona she reveals on the screen.

While Pamela Anderson’s sartorial choices are surely more muted — take her makeup free look at Paris Fashion Week 2023 for example — it’s not the only aspect of her life that’s been stylishly simplified. Her quiet luxury aesthetic is rather evident and reflective in her home decor choices too! In an interaction with Homes and Gardens, Pamela shared a look inside her white living room – exhibiting soft white painted walls, indulgent marble furniture, and brassy gold finishes — all of which tap into the quiet luxury trend. To tie her space together and interrupt her primarily monochromatic colour palette, she hung a large modernist artwork above her fireplace. .

As interior designer Anne Haimes explains in the article published by Homes and Gardens, ‘gold accents, warm wood tones, and cream furnishings’ all contribute to creating a timeless ‘warm minimalist’ and ‘quiet luxury’ aesthetic.

Pamela Anderson’s net worth

In 2023, Pamela Anderson is not just embodying the beauty of emotional growth, but she’s also still thriving in her career with a reported net worth of a remarkable USD 20 million.

Back in 2022, Pamela made her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago, as reported by People magazine. While the exact earnings from this venture remain undisclosed, it’s safe to assume it was lucrative.

More recently, she’s been sharing her life story through various channels. Her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, and her memoir, Love, Pamela, both released on January 31st, likely contributed significantly to her income.

In addition to her acting and memoir ventures, the former Baywatch star has authored several books over the years, including “Star: A Novel” (2004), “Patches of Life” (2005), “Star Struck” (2005), “Raw” (2015), “Lust For Love” (2018), and “Love, Pamela” (2023). These literary endeavors probably secured her some lucrative book deals as well.

In a world that often profits from self-doubt, embracing your true self is a powerful act of rebellion, and who better than Anderson, the OG “badass”, to lead the way.

