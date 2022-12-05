Chic and glamorous, Paris-Charles De Gaulle Airport Terminal 1 reopens before Olympics 2024

Paris reopened its most glamorous airport terminal at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport ahead of Olympics 2024. The country is all set to usher in sports enthusiasts from all around the globe and revive its travel industry from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a much-awaited milestone for world travellers because Aéroports de Paris spent over USD 263 million (INR 21,490 million approximately) on the renovation of its iconic terminal. The work had been going on for over two years before it was finally reopened on December 3.

In addition to the many new changes to the infrastructure and design of the airport is the additional 36,000 square metres of space for the convenience of passengers.

Inside the Terminal 1 of Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport

Terminal 1 is the oldest terminal at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, as it first opened in 1974. It has always been known for its state-of-art design, planning for the future and passengers’ comfort. The Parisian airport authority has always managed to have an edge over other countries’ airports in terms of travel experience.

Be it the terminal’s concrete circular structure, the classic central building and suspended escalators in Plexiglas tubes — every element is designed to blow the visitor’s mind.

What is new at the airport’s Terminal 1?

The new space is designed as an ode to the cabarets and Parisian bistros. Passengers will be transported back to the time of the 1920s, as the major inspiration for the design is taken from Ernest Hemingway’s book, A Moveable Feast.

Additionally, it spells luxury through its red and green sofas and chairs, tables adorned with chess boards, brass lights that seem like fireworks and lamps inspired by the circular-shaped terminal itself.

The airport is set to welcome 10.2 million passengers on average next year.

(Hero and Featured image credits: Dmitry Avdeev/ CC BY-SA 3.0 GFDL 1.2/ Wikimedia Commons)

This story first appeared here.