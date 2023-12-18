Phase two of Kai Tak Station Square is officially open for visitors

Honkongers, it’s time to venture outdoors and enjoy some fun activities in Kowloon City District! The second phase of Kai Tak Station Square finally opened up for visitors on December 17, accompanied by a carnival that offered a host of free recreational and sports outings to attract crowds. From spike ball matches to body-mind stretching exercises and dance sessions– the public made most of the ‘Kai Tak Station Square Kick-off Carnival’ over the weekend.

The newly built facility has a range of water features, a lawn, a playground and more. Authorities also plan to open two lawn bowls greens here in early 2024. If you’re planning to visit KTSS Phase Two, we’ve curated a mini guide for your perusal.

Phase two of Kai Tak Station Square is finally open

As a part of the launch day festivities, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) announced a carnival from 10 am to 2 pm. People took part in spike ball and mölkky matches, body-mind stretching aerobic dance sessions as well as enjoyed photo sessions with LCSD mascots Enggie Pup and Artti Kitty.

The new phase is spread across 8.5 hectares of land, which was formerly the site of the Kai Tak Airport. The space offers a quality open plaza with a spacious lawn, water features, two children’s play areas, fitness equipment, and a Tai Chi plaza. Pet lovers can also rejoice as Kai Tak Station Square is an inclusive park for pets. It will have facilities like dog excreta collection bins as well as hand-washing facilities.

The first phase of Kai Tak Station Square was an instant hit among Hongkongers upon its December 2021 opening. Spread across 3.2 hectares on the site of the former airport, the site boasts thematic gardens, a children’s play area, fitness equipment as well as a basketball court.

How to reach Kai Tak Station Square Phase Two: You can either walk from Exit D of the Kai Tak Station or take various bus and minibus routes there.

(Hero and feature image credit: Hong Kong Government)