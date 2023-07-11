Prada is officially partnering with Chinese Women’s National Football Team

Prada has become the official partner of the Chinese Women’s National Football Team, just in time for their participation in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. The 23-player team, ‘Steel Roses’, will be seen in formal wear and travel outfits designed by the Italian luxury brand. Even the team’s official uniform, comprising a black blazer with complementing trousers, a crisp white shirt, and lovely Prada loafers, will help them build a “fresh and contemporary off-the-field image,” the brand stated.

Prada’s association with the Chinese Women’s National Football Team will continue even after the World Cup as China gears up for the Asian Games 2023 and the 2024 Olympic Games. Prada’s latest collaboration also aims to solidify the brand’s position in the world of sports and expand its portfolio away from celebrity partnerships and endorsements.

All about Prada’s partnership with the Chinese Women’s National Football Team

In a statement, Prada revealed that the partnership will go beyond the World Cup to include “various important summer fixtures”. They’ll lead the team through the Asian Games 2023, slated to take place in Hangzhou in September and the Paris Olympics next year.

Hailing China’s Football team for cementing a global reputation with their achievements, Prada called them a beacon of inspiration for young female athletes.

Meanwhile, the FIFA Women’s World Cup will kickstart in Australia on July 20. Steel Roses will be up against Denmark, Haiti, and England in the group stage. Their first match is slated to happen on July 22.

Prada’s earlier collaborations with Chinese sports personalities

The luxury powerhouse isn’t tapping into China’s sports scene for the first time. For the unversed, Prada earlier chose Chinese basketball player Shuyu Yuang and Olympic table tennis player Ma Long for brand ambassadorship roles.

Additionally, Prada’s 2022 Douyin campaign featured four notable Chinese Olympic athletes. These included Gong Lijiao, Li Zhixuan, Xiong Dunhan, and Yang Shuyu.

(Hero and feature image credit: Prada)