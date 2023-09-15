Princess Diana’s ‘black sheep’ sweater sold for HKD 8.5 million at auction

One of the most enduring facets of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, was her inimitable understanding of fashion and glamour. Possessing a keen sense of stylish verve, the beloved Royal is easily remembered for some truly iconic sartorial moments, from the strikingly sultry Christian Stambolian revenge dress to her tongue-in-cheek ‘black sheep’ sweater from Warm & Wonderful.

The latter has proven to be especially memorable, as it was often considered to be an acute moment of self-awareness on Diana’s part from being labeled as the ‘black sheep‘ of the Royal family, when she was seen wearing the sweater while attending a polo match after her engagement to King Charles III broke cover in the press in 1981.

Princess Diana’s ‘black sheep’ sweater fetches $1.1 million at auction

As is the case with many articles of clothing worn by the Princess during her lifetime, the Warm & Wonderful sweater was subsequently put up for auction during Sotheby’s recent Fashion Icons event, where it went under the hammer for the historical sum of $1.1 million (HKD 8.5 million).

This effectively makes the ‘black sheep’ sweater the most valuable sweater in history, nabbing the title from a sweater worn by the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. It is also the most valuable piece of Diana’s wardrobe to have ever been sold at auction, far surpassing her Victor Eidelstein ‘Infanta’ gown made of maroon velvet, which had gone under the hammer at $604,800.

Of course, that isn’t to say that the amount fetched by the sweater was altogether unexpected, given its Royal provenance and relevance in popular culture. The star lot was initially expected to fetch anywhere between $50,000 to $80,000, but a bidding war drove the price up by a shocking 14 times from Sotheby’s estimates.

Released in 1979 by knitwear designers Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne who founded the Warm & Wonderful label, the sweater was worn by Diana a handful of times before it was sent back by Buckingham Palace for repairs when the Royal found a snag in one of its cuffs.

However instead of repairing the snag, the company decided to knit her a new sweater entirely. This replacement was the one worn by Diana two years later in 1983 at another polo match, which she accessorised with a Peter Pan collar and black bow.

The original was hidden away before Osborne found it in her own attic 40 years later, where it had been stashed away in a wine box. Shockingly enough, it was in immaculate condition, which prompted the designers to put the historic garment up for auction.

Feature and hero image credit: Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 – 1997) wearing ‘Black sheep’ wool jumper by Warm and Wonderful (Muir & Osborne) to Windsor Polo, June 1981. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images), Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 – 1997) with Major Ronald Ferguson (1931 – 2003) at a polo match at Smith’s Lawn, Guards Polo Club, Windsor, June 1983. Diana is wearing a Muir and Osborne ‘black sheep’ sweater. (Photo by Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)