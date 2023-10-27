The Regent Hong Kong will officially reopen in November with an upgraded look

Following three years of extensive renovations, Regent Hong Kong will finally reopen on November 8. One of Hong Kong’s most iconic hotels, Regent has hosted the likes of US President George Bush and Hollywood star Brad Pitt.

The all-new Regent Hong Kong is designed by Hong Kong-born designer Chi Wing Lo, bringing a modern and understated touch to the hotel’s upgraded look. It boasts 497 rooms, 129 suites, and a new Presidential Suite for the ultimate luxury experience.

Regent Hong Kong reopens with a new, enhanced look

Guests can relax in the hotel’s latest addition: Personal Haven. It’s a personalised space available across the hotel where guests can enjoy the comfort of a window-front daybed and an oasis-like bathroom, complete with stunning views of Victoria Harbour.

The hotel will also debut a new Presidential Suite, a sleek 3,500 square-foot duplex with a private terrace and infinity pool, all with sweeping views of the harbour. Other facilities to enjoy include the Pool Terrace, Fitness Club, Regent Club, and Regent Ballroom.

In addition, Regent Hong Kong also has a treasure trove of dining options. Indulge in Cantonese gems at two-Michelin-starred Lai Ching Heen or savour the finest cuts of beef at The Steak House. Harbourside offers lavish buffet options while The Lobby Lounge is perfect for afternoon tea and cocktails. Nobu will also bring back its iconic Japanese cuisine and Qura will serve bespoke drinks for the guests.

An iconic, timeless hotel

The hotel is situated in Tsim Sha Tsui, boasting stunning views of Victoria Harbour. It first opened in 1980 and rebranded as the InterContentinal Hong Kong in 2001. Going back to its roots, the hotel will welcome guests back as Regent Hong Kong.

Other than hosting notable individuals, the hotel also served as a filming location for movies and TV shows. James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan shot the film Night Watch in the hotel while the TV show, Noble House also took place there. The reopening will certainly evoke nostalgic memories from Hongkongers.

A Classic Harbourview Room costs HKD 6,000 per night subject to a service charge. For more details on bookings, visit the official website.