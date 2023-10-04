Please do not be alarmed, remain calm. Beyoncé is putting out a film featuring her sold-out Renaissance World Tour.

Ever since the 2022 comeback from Beyoncé hit the streaming platforms, people were downright obsessed, us included. It’s a real challenge not to exclaim “mother” when she is mothering this hard, continuously, in a row.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is hitting theatres worldwide this December

After she dropped her sixth studio album Lemonade in 2016, people have been anticipating the singer’s newest release. That anticipation really showed, as Renaissance World Tour broke the record and became the highest grossing tour ever by a female artist, also setting a new record for the highest one-month gross with $127.6 million in August, 2022.

The hype for Queen Bey never seemed to die down, as she just announced a film that documented the acclaimed world tour for her fans around the globe. Perfect for those who didn’t get the chance to attend in person, and the ones who did and want to relive the experience all over again.

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ is hitting theatres worldwide this December 2023. According to official sources, the film “accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

Many have already expressed hype for the upcoming film, citing their positive experiences from attending the singer’s live performances.

The theatrical release of the film is set for 1 December for United States, Canada, and Mexico. Additional countries will be announced soon.

Watch the trailer for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ here:

[Hero and featured image credit: Renaissance World Tour Archive]