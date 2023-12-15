K-drama star Rowoon is hosting a fan meeting in Hong Kong

All K-drama fans in Hong Kong are in for a treat as Kim Seok-woo aka Rowoon is heading to the city for a fan meeting. The Asia tour fan meeting, called ‘2024 RO WOON FAN MEETING ‘An Ordinary Day’, will be held in January 2024 across cities like Taipei, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Manila as well as Seoul.

Rowoon, who recently parted ways with the Korean boy band SF9, has decided to focus on his acting career. To mark this new phase in his career, the actor is celebrating with his fans across the globe. Here’s everything you should know about upcoming fan interaction in the city.

Everything to know about Rowoon’s fan meeting in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong stop of ‘An Ordinary Day: 2024 Ro Woon Fan Meeting Tour’ is on January 31. The event will take place at Star Hall, Kowloon Bay International Trade and Exhibition Centre from 8 pm onwards. The tickets are priced at HKD 1,588 (VIP), HKD 1,288 (zone A) and HKD 888 (zone B), with benefits extending with each tier. Fans can click group photos with the star as well as get signed posters.

Tickets will be up for grabs on December 22nd, 2023 (Friday) at 10 am local time. They will be available on the HK TICKETING website, so make sure to snag them at the earliest.

Meanwhile, here’s the full schedule of Rowoon’s fan meeting tour:

Taipei on January 21, 2024

Bangkok on January 27, 2024

Hong Kong on January 31, 2024

Manila on March 2, 2024

Seoul (TBA)

South Korean star Rowoon is known for his acting chops in projects like Extraordinary You, She Would Never Know, The King’s Affection, and Tomorrow. After entering the acting scene in 2016, he also earned the Best New Actor accolade at the 2019 MBC Drama Awards. He also bagged multiple KBS Drama Awards in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 로운 (@ewsbdi)

(Hero and feature image credit: ewsbdi/ Instagram)