This new ferry service makes travel between Sai Kung and High Island easier

Good news for adventurous Hongkongers! Tsui Wah Ferry Services just launched a new ferry service between Sai Kung Pier and High Island. It will operate on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays.

The new route will take passengers from Sai Kung, Kau Sai Village, Leung Shuen Wan, and Pak A to High Island. Keep reading to find out more details.

New ferry service launches between Sai Kung and High Island

Previously, visitors could only get to High Island via private boat or taxi from Sai Kung. The new route makes travelling between Sai Kung and High Island more convenient.

One-way tickets cost HKD 65 for both children and adults. Passengers can only pay using cash or an Octopus card.

During operational days, there will be four departures from Sai Kung and High Island. The journey takes about an hour with a stop in Kau Sai Villiage. Ferries that sail from High Island will stop at Pak A until January 28, 2024 during the trial period. Visit the official website for the full ferry schedule.

A stunning natural wonder in Sai Kung

Despite its location, High Island is popular among locals looking to learn more about Hong Kong’s history and natural beauty. Before the construction of two dams that connect it to Sai Kung Peninsula, High Island used to be the highest island in Sai Kung. It boasts stunning hexagonal rock formations thanks to the molten volcanic materials. It is also among the world’s first 100 International Union of Geological Sciences Geological Heritage Sites.

High Island is also part of the famous Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark. The area also has plenty of historical buildings including the Grade III Leung Shuen Wan Tin Hau Temple, Hakka settlements, and fishing villages. This makes it a famed weekend spot among Hongkongers.

All images credit: Clars Puk/Unsplash