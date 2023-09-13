SEVENTEEN announces new dates for Asia tour, including a stop in Macau

Good news, CARATs! SEVENTEEN has announced new concert dates for their ‘Follow’ tour. The K-pop boy group will head to Bangkok, the Philippines, and Macau in December 2023 and January 2024 respectively.

They already had successful two-day concerts in Seoul and Tokyo. Next, they’ll be performing in Saitaima, Aichi, Osaka, and Fukuoka until December 2023. Keep reading for more details!

SEVENTEEN adds new concert dates to their Asia tour

SEVENTEEN will be wrapping up the year with a concert in Bangkok. Then, they’ll kick off 2024 in the Philippines. Finally, SEVENTEEN will make a two-day stop in Macau on January 20 and 21.

As of now, no ticketing details have been announced. So, keep your eyes peeled for any updates on the group’s social media. Also, remember to mark your calendars for the dates below.

11.23-24 – Saitama, Belluna Dome

11.30-12.03 – Aichi, Vantelin Dome Nagoya

12.07,09 – Osaka, Kyocera Dome

12.16-17 – Fukuoka, Fukuoka PayPayDome

12.23 – Bangkok, Rajamangala National Stadium (NEW)

01.13 – Bulacan, Philippine Sports Stadium (NEW)

01.20-21 – Macau, Olympic Sports Centre Stadium (NEW)

An internationally recognised group

SEVENTEEN is a 13-member group from Pledis Entertainment. It consists of members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Since entering the scene in 2015, the group has become one of the most successful K-pop acts locally and internationally.

They debuted with 17 Carat and have since released four studio albums and twelve EPs. Plus, they are known for their self-producing skills with members involved heavily in the creative process. This includes songwriting, music production, and even choreography.

Despite the large number of members, they perform as one but divide themselves among three units. Each unit—hip-hop, vocal, and performance—specialises in different aspects. So, it’s no surprise they’ve been called ‘Performance Kings’ by various media outlets.

We can’t wait for SEVENTEEN’s upcoming concerts in Asia!

Featured image credit: livenationhk/Instagram; hero image credit: pledis_17/Twitter