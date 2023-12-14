SHINee announces concerts in Hong Kong and Singapore in 2024

Hong Kong is set to witness another K-pop powerhouse, SHINee, live on stage in 2024. The boyband announced two new stops for their ongoing ‘SHINee World VI: Perfect Illumination’ world tour, which opened in June 2023 at Seoul’s KSPO DOME. The Asian leg of SHINee’s tour includes one-night performances in both Hong Kong and Singapore.

After wrapping up their Tokyo concerts in February 2024, the boys will first head to Singapore on March 2. This will be followed by a stint in Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Arena. Keep reading to know all the details about SHINee’s upcoming world tour stops in Asia and cop your tickets ASAP.

SHINee is bringing their world tour to Hong Kong and Singapore

Their Asian leg starts with a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 2. It will also mark the band’s first comeback to the island city in over a decade, following the ‘SHINee World II’ tour in 2012. As for Hongkongers, you’ll find Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin churning magic on stage at the AsiaWorld Arena on March 16. Ticketing details for these two stops will be released soon. So, stay tuned here for all the latest updates!

‘SHINee World VI: Perfect Illumination’ tour commenced at Seoul’s Olympic Gymnastics Arena earlier this year, days before the release of their eighth studio album Hard. Released in June 2023 to commemorate the band’s 15th anniversary, Hard marked their first album as a group in over two years. The eponymous title track has become a chart-breaking hit, garnering over 16 million streams on Spotify. The band also dropped a documentary film titled My Shinee World in November, taking fans on an up close and personal journey behind the limelight.

Hongkongers, are you to witness SHINee’s powerpacked performance?

(Hero and feature image credit: shinee/ Instagram)