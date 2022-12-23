Hong Kong gets its first ski and surf attraction at Kwai Chung

Are you dreaming of the snow in Switzerland or the waves of the Maldives? You now have all that and more in Hong Kong under one roof.

Only a handful of places in the world (read: South California, France, and New Zealand) allow enthusiasts to try skiing and surfing at one and the same destination. Now, Snow & Surf puts Hong Kong on this exclusive list. So, whether you are an adrenaline junkie or just looking to have a good time, you can try all the activities and more at Snow & Surf, Hong Kong.

A haven for skiers and snowboarders

The brand-new sports venue welcomes skiers and snowboarders of all ages and abilities. The slopes made of needle mushrooms offer enthusiasts a similar experience of skiing in real snow. What’s more, the slopes cater to all levels of skiers and snowboarders. There are movable jumps and hurdles for those who want a little more adventure.

There are sessions for those who prefer to strap on some skates and go. For the experienced (and the inexperienced), tutors run dedicated coaching classes. In addition, two snow belt machines allow skiers to train and focus on improving their skills. Don your warmest winter gear and step into chilly temperatures.

Crush the waves at the surf arena

The fun doesn’t end there. You can experience endless surfing at the surf arena, whether you want to learn the sport, test your chops, or simply soak up surf culture. The arena has cutting-edge deep-water wave pool technology and a dual-runway surf machine (powered by six water jets!). Additionally, the water is temperature controlled, which makes it perfect for beginners and pros alike.

If you consider yourself a novice, the professionals are here to train you. If you are an experienced surfer, opt for their Park Ride or Surf Up session for all the uninhibited fun. You can rent all the gear and equipment onsite.

Note: The surfing area is humid, so using a waterproof phone case is highly recommended.

Wish to try these sporting activities in Hong Kong? While the basic package costs HKD 2500, the advanced one is priced at HKD 10,000. Ready to check out this wonderland? Head here to find out more about ongoing offers and promotions.

Where: 2/F, Shui Sum Industrial Building, 453 Castle Peak Rd – Kwai Chung, Kwai Chung

(All image credits: Snow & Surf/Facebook)