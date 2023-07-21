BLACKPINK and Starbucks are launching limited-edition merch and Frappuccino in Asia!

Blinks, are you ready for this news? Starbucks is collaborating with Blackpink for another time to release a collection of limited–edition merchandise and a BLACKPINK-themed drink. The much-awaited collaboration will be fronted by an iconic new BLACKPINK-themed Frappuccino alongside a special range of drinkware and lifestyle merchandise, all inspired by the quartet’s ‘bright and bold style’. Legions of BLINKs across the Asia Pacific region can get their hands on the collection from July 25 onwards. Hong Kong is on the list too!

Starbucks has a history of collaborating with the powerhouses of K-pop, BTS, and Blackpink, to maximize its global reach. Starbucks first worked with Blackpink in 2021 where the collection was exclusively launched in Thailand. The products were sold out within a few minutes thanks to enthusiastic Blinks in Thailand. We’re sure this BLACKPINK x Starbucks drop will enjoy equal popularity!

BLACKPINK x Starbucks come together for an exclusive summer drop

The show-stopping drink, called the ‘BLACKPINK Strawberry Choco Cream Frappuccino’, is a black and pink beverage that’ll soothe your taste buds like no other. It comes as a blend of strawberry syrup and dark chocolate sauce with oat milk and chocolate curls, topped with light pink whipped cream and heart-shaped chocolate.

Accompanying the drink are 11 types of drinkware and 6 lifestyle accessories, all flaunting BLACKPINK’s signature pink and black palette. There’s everything from reusable cups mugs and tumblers to tote bags, yoga mats, passport holders as well as key chains. Get ready to float in pink, BLINKS!

Where is the BLACKPINK x STARBUCKS collection available?

The collection is making its way to the Asia Pacific region on July 25. It will be available in select Starbucks stores across Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, while supplies last.

Talking about the collaboration, Starbucks Asia Pacific’s senior vice president and president Emmy Kan mentioned “BLACKPINK is synonymous with an authenticity that is bold and confident, making them an inspiring force that transcends geographies and cultures”. Kan further promised an ‘unforgettable Starbucks Experience’ to customers.

(Hero and feature image credit: blackpinkofficial/Instagram)