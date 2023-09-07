Starbucks and Disney are launching a vintage-style collection in Hong Kong

Following its successful collaboration with BLACKPINK, Starbucks is joining hands with Disney for another limited-edition drop! This time, there will be a new range of Disney-inspired merchandise and lifestyle accessories in vintage-styled designs.

The nostalgic-themed products will feature fan-favourite Disney characters! These include Mickey and Friends, Chip n’ Dale, Dumbo, and Stitch and Angel! So, mark your calendar for September 19!

Relive the magic with Starbuck x Disney vintage and sustainable collection

Each product in the limited-edition collection, ‘Relive the Magic Together’ will feature charming Disney character art in vintage style. There will be 15 different drinkware designs and six lifestyle accessories up for grabs.

The drinkware series will feature mugs, reusable cups, and tumblers. These are perfect for those looking to enjoy their favourite Starbucks beverage at work or at home. Meanwhile, lifestyle accessories consist of reusable tote bags, umbrellas, and pins.

All items will not only have playful Disney artwork but also a familiar Starbucks twist. The idea is to uplift the human spirit and evoke a sense of nostalgia. But it doesn’t stop there! At the heart of the collection is also sustainability as the products will be reusable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks Hong Kong (@starbuckshk)

The collection will drop in 15 markets across Asia Pacific

Samuel Fung, vice president of product and marketing at Starbucks Asia Pacific, said the collection has elements of fun and imagination. “We wanted to creatively reimagine how some of our favourite Disney characters might enjoy moments of friendship together,” he said.

“We hope our designs brighten your day, bring comfort and happiness, and warm the hearts of people of all ages,” he added. Other than Hong Kong, the collection will also be available in 15 markets across Asia Pacific including India, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and many more.

Starbucks has a history of collaborating with other brands for limited-edition products. After BTS, they most recently dropped a collection with BLACKPINK—both of which were sold out immediately!