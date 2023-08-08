Studio Ghibli has announced a collaboration with Fernanda Fragrance for Studio Ghibli anime-inspired perfumes, so you can bring the worlds of Kiki’s Delivery Service, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Whisper of the Heart to life, in scent form, that is.

Following the newly released, and allegedly last, Hayao Miyazaki film The Boy and the Heron, Studio Ghibli has announced a collaboration with Fernanda Fragrance, a Japanese perfume company, to release a line of perfumes based on Studio Ghibli anime. There will be three fragrances based on the films Kiki’s Delivery Service, Howl’s Moving Castle and Whisper of the Heart. These “body splash” fragrances are based on the heroines of each of these anime and call forth different environments in the specifically picked fragrance notes.

Studio Ghibli announces anime-inspired perfume line

The Kiki’s Delivery Service perfume is called “Maria Regale” and is based on the flowers and herbs in Kiki’s home. The notes of pear, jasmine, and Lily of the Valley will surely emanate a sense of wonder and comfort, as if you are channeling Kiki herself.

The perfume based on Howl’s Moving Castle is called “White Bouquet” and has notes of rose, cedar wood, and lily, resembling the florals found in Howl’s secret garden.

Lastly, the perfume based on Whisper of the Heart is called “Classic Tea.” It combines black tea, amber, and yuzu for an evocative scent, just like the books that Shizuku devours intensely.

The perfumes are on sale through Donguri Kyowkoku and are priced at approximately $15 USD for each bottle.

[Hero and featured image credit: Donguri Kyowkoku]