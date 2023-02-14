Taiwan fully reopens for Hong Kong tourists starting February 20

Good news for Hongkongers! The Taiwanese government announced that Hong Kong and Macau tourists are welcome to enter Taiwan starting from February 20 without any restrictions.

Since November last year, Hong Kong tourists could only enter Taiwan for family visits, medical help, education, or business. Tourists wishing to visit Taiwan had to do it in groups. Until now, tourists had to register via travel agencies recognised by Taiwan authorities. Besides, tourists were allowed to stay in Taiwan for not more than 15 days.

Hongkongers can travel to Taiwan freely

The Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) announced earlier that it has been coordinating with relevant departments to fast-track free travel for Hong Kong and Macau tourists. Accordingly, starting February 20, MAC will resume processing entry applications for Hong Kong and Macau residents.

Those who meet the qualifications can apply for an online visa or entry-exit permit in advance at the Online Application System for Overseas Persons of the Immigration Department. You can refer to the official website for more details on the required documents.

Starting February 20, Taiwan is also easing its indoor face mask mandate. It will only be necessary to wear face masks in designated places like public transportation or medical institutions.

Taiwan aims to return to normal

The welcoming of Hong Kong tourists comes as the pandemic situation stabilises in Taiwan. In order to revive the economy, the government will further relax other control measures. The plan to reopen to Hong Kong has been in discussion for a while, but the government wanted to ensure that the situation in the city is stable. Hong Kong recently scrapped many COVID-19 measures and opened borders with the Mainland and Macau.

However, Mainland tourists are not yet included in Taiwan’s latest easing of entry control measures. A PCR test done within 48 hours of boarding a flight is mandatory for passengers departing from Mainland China and entering Taiwan via Hong Kong and Macau. Alternatively, they can also take a rapid antigen test within 24 hours of departure.

Get ready to plan your trip to Taiwan!

(Feature and hero image credits: Frolda/Unsplash)